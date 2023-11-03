Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Says Scrapped Features Could End Up In Sequel

Cyberpunk 2077 was a massively anticipated game. Coming from the talented folks over at CD Projekt Red, the studio has made a real name for themselves. RPGs were their bread and butter, thanks to the reception from their The Witcher trilogy. At the time, Cyberpunk 2077 was incredibly exciting. We were trading in our medieval setting from The Witcher for something far more futuristic. However, the game launched terribly. There were so many issues and bugs that the studio spent years trying to get the gameplay experience up to their standards.

Of course, after years of work with patches and several minor updates, the game turned itself around. Furthermore, we have Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update along with Phantom Liberty. So, if you haven’t had the chance to either dive into Night City or return after your first outing when it was first released, now is the perfect time to do so. With that said, just like with any game, several mechanics and features didn’t make the cut. IGN recently had the chance to speak with Pawel Mielniczuk, the Art director for Phantom Liberty.

During their conversation, the topic of scrapped features came up, and asked if there was anything that the studio didn’t quite get added in. More specifically, it was asked about features that might not have made it from the wish list during their time building up both the major 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion. According to Pawel, game developers are never truly finished with a game.

It’s noted that ideas always pop up, even past deadlines. Without deadlines and financial obstacles, video game development may never end. So, looking back at it, there are likely some ideas and improvements that the studio would like to make regarding Project Orion.

I believe as a developer you can never really finish a game. There’s always a better idea, a new feature, a thought that comes to your mind at night just a day after the final deadline. Time and budget are the only things that can stop a developer from improving. But those new ideas and concepts on how to further improve the game are meticulously noted, and I’m sure many of them will resurface during the development of our next Cyberpunk installment — project Orion. Pawel Mielniczuk – IGN

Currently, CD Projekt Red is working on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. We only know that it’s going by the name Project Orion, and it’s being developed by their studio in North America. Outside of that, we don’t have anything to report. It will likely be a game we won’t see anytime soon. However, after the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the studio team will want to ensure the game is well-ready for its release and public debut.