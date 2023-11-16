Fortnite: All Week Three Challenges | Season OG

We are approaching the end of Fortnite Season OG. So far, we have been taken back through Chapter 1 Season 5 and 6, landing at nostalgic points of interest and using weapons from the classic loot pool. A new update is now live on all platforms, transitioning us into Chapter 1 Season 7 and 8. As always, a new week means there are new challenges to take on to bank yourself some extra XP.

Every week, Epic Games release a new batch of quests, giving all players a chance to increase their level and rack up those all-important battle stars. The amount of XP tied to each challenge usually indicates its complexity, or how long it’ll take you to complete it.

Fortnite Season OG week three challenges

Below are all the week three challenges, as well as how much XP you’ll earn for completing each one:

Damage opponents with shotguns (1,000) – 25,000 XP

25,000 XP Damage opponents for 30 meters or more (1,500) – 50,000 XP

As you can see, the challenges this week are all about survival and dealing a whole lot of damage to your opponents. If you want to work through them quickly, we recommend playing Team Rumble as respawn is enabled and the chaotic nature of the mode allows for a lot of engagements.

By taking on weekly challenges, you’ll make huge strides in progressing your battle pass. Not only do you have less time to finish your battle pass in Season OG compared to previous seasons, but you need to work your way through weekly challenges in order to unlock further customization options for the Spectra Knight skin.

That’s not all that is available in terms of challenges. This season has plenty of opportunities to earn XP. Milestone goals are live, offering 2,000 XP for every individual quest completed and 30,000 XP for each milestone reached. Don’t forget, daily challenges roll out every day at 9am ET, with a total of 60,000 XP up for grabs.

The final set of weekly challenges in Fortnite Season OG will begin on Thursday, November 23.