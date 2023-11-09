Fortnite: All Week Two Challenges | Season OG

Fortnite OG has arrived and this season will feel rather familiar to veteran players and fresh for newer fans in more ways than one. For the short duration that Fortnite OG is live, each major update will transition players into a new phase of the game’s past. We have now moved into Chapter 1 Season 6, reliving some of the best moments that season had to offer. As part of the content drop, Fortnite week two challenges have arrived and here are all the details on what they entail and the rewards up for grabs.

Every week, Epic Games release new challenges, giving all players the chance to level up and progress their battle pass. The amount of XP up for grabs usually depends on how complex the challenge is, or how long it’ll take you to complete it. This week, the challenges aren’t too complicated, but they’ll take you longer to complete than those that featured in week one.

Fortnite Season OG week two challenges

Below are all the new challenges that are now live, as well as how much XP you’ll earn for completing each one:

Damage opponents with SMGs (1,000) – 25,000 XP

Travel distance in vehicles (2,000) – 25,000 XP

Regain health or shields by consuming produce (100) – 25,000 XP

Collect weapons of Rare or greater rarity (15) – 25,000 XP

Eliminate enemy players (25) – 50,000 XP

50,000 XP Thank the bus driver (5) – 50,000 XP

Completing weekly challenges is an essential part of progressing your battle pass. Not only do you have less time to finish your battle pass in Season OG compared to previous seasons, but you need to work your way through weekly challenges in order to unlock customization options for the Spectra Knight skin. The outfit is customizable in terms of color, the helmet, and banner.

That’s not all that is available in terms of challenges as this season has a lot of opportunities to earn XP. Milestone goals are back, offering 2,000 XP for every individual quest completed and 30,000 XP for each milestone reached. Don’t forget, daily challenges roll out every day at 9am ET, with a total of 60,000 XP up for grabs.

The next set of weekly challenges will go live on Thursday, November 16.