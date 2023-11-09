Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has Set Another Record

There are several benchmarks that video games try to achieve in a short amount of time once they’ve launched. The first hurdle is getting to a million units sold. That benchmark has been listed as the “go-to goal” for many video games, both big and small. After all, if you can get a million people to buy your title, you’re doing something right. The next hurdle is to get to MANY millions sold, which is easier for some franchises than for others. Finally, you want to get to those milestones quickly, which Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was easily able to do in just a few weeks.

You might recall that within its first 24 hours, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hit 2.5 million sold, and now, Insomniac Games has confirmed that in its first two weeks, the game has sold over 5 million units! As you would expect, they decided to celebrate by doing an incredibly over-the-top gif featuring Kraven:

Woo! We're incredibly honored to announce Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold over 5 MILLION COPIES!



Thank you to our incredible community for supporting us and helping us reach this milestone! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2023

“Wow,” indeed! While it hasn’t been confirmed, this is easily one of the fastest-selling PS5 games during the console’s run, and the launch day sales made it the fastest-selling Sony Studios project ever, so you can bet they’re happy with the results that have been had.

Plus, as we discovered yesterday, it beat a certain plumber in its first two weeks of life. True, it’s not a competition, and it’s possible Mario could overtake Spider-Man eventually, given how the sales drop-off for both consoles work, but it’s still an accomplishment. There are video games out there with AAA status that won’t reach five million units sold within months of their release if they ever do it. So, for Spider-Man’s newest game to do it in 2 weeks? Yep, that’s something Uncle Ben and Aunt May would be proud of.

The best part is that this all but confirms that Insomniac Games will make a third entry. Yes, we know a game with Wolverine is also in the works, and we’re very excited about that. But that game is still a mystery in various ways, including plot, gameplay, etc. In contrast, we know some of the “elements” that could be done in a third game once it’s made, such as who is the “main Spider-Man,” what villains might show up, and more!

So, if you’re one of the people who have been enjoying this web-slinging sequel, you should celebrate being a part of this record-setting opening!