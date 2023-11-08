Super Mario Bros Wonder Sets Record For Series

Nintendo has had a bit of a “lax” release schedule ever since the launch of a certain title in May, and many took that as a sign that the Nintendo Switch was going on its “last legs” while things built up for its successor. However, The Big N had other plans as they revealed Super Mario Bros Wonder back in June, and it was scheduled to come out in October. While the wait was long, it was worth it, as we got to hear all the things that Nintendo was doing to make the game stand out and help breathe new life into the 2D style of platforming the series was born on.

Nintendo dropped their financial briefing data for the last quarter yesterday, and in the midst of that, as noted by VGC, they stated that Super Mario Bros Wonder sold 4.3 million units in the first two weeks of its release! That’s not just impressive; it’s the fastest-selling title of its line and proof that gamers were truly interested in seeing what the new gameplay mechanics and world had to offer. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo was rather happy about how the game is selling so far:

“Super Mario related titles also tend to sell consistently over a long period of time,” Nintendo noted. “We anticipate this title will be an appealing choice for consumers during the upcoming holiday season and will continue to sell next year onwards as well.”

They’re not wrong. With the upcoming Black Friday and holiday season, the title could easily skyrocket in sales as many might want the game for the upcoming holidays, to play since they’ll have plenty of time to play it.

While it’s true that these sales don’t match the day-one sale of a certain wall-crawler, it’s not the same to compare it for various reasons, including the consoles they’re on. Plus, this was the first new 2D platformer Mario had been a part of in over a decade! Finally, the game will definitely be one of the “evergreen” titles that the Nintendo Switch will have, even leading into the new successor that will likely drop next year. So the game will more than makeup for whatever “lacking sales” some people will try to say it has.

Just as important, this game will now serve as the blueprint for Nintendo so that they know exactly how far they need to push their 2D titles to match what they’ve been doing in the 3D realm.