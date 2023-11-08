Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Latest Update Address Several Issues

The PlayStation 5 has quite a few anticipated games, but one of the biggest this year was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. With the first game and its spin-off receiving so much fan enjoyment worldwide, Insomniac Games looked to provide a bigger and better experience. This sequel is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 5. However, today, we have a new update that is being pushed out that should address more issues that fans have been vocal about.

Insomniac Games first released Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 last month on October 20, 2023. However, since its release, there have been a few sets of patches. Today, we are getting our latest patch update, which will be taking players to Version 1.001.005. This patch was unveiled today from the Insomniac Games X account, which also gives us a breakdown of some of the issues that are being addressed with this latest patch. Just like with any game, some bugs and optimization issues will always arise. So, while this patch might not solve everything that fans are finding within their gameplay experience, it should hopefully cater towards solving the more common problems featured in the game today.

We're pushing a new update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 today that addresses several known issues.



Please read more via our Knowledge Base: https://t.co/EIthin2yMN pic.twitter.com/oJzpT11SRp — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 8, 2023

These issues range from Spider-Man clipping through the map, switching characters during a defeat sequence, and models not loading properly to even fixing MJ’s character from getting defeated in a single hit on higher difficulty settings. Again, this might not solve everything, but hopefully, this will avoid breaking an immersive experience. We’ll list down the official patch notes for you to view below.

Version 1.001.005 Patch Notes

Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats

Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings

Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger

Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbor

Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko’s Memories

Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall

Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call

Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump

Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point

Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.

Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.

Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat

Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately

Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves

Improved stability

As mentioned, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available to pick up and play today. The game takes place after the events of both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In this title, players are able to take control of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they continue to fight for the safety of New York City. However, the duo will have a real fight on their hands with characters like Kraven the Hunter and the extraterrestrial Venom symbiote. If you haven’t picked up a copy of the game yet and would like a bit more insight into the gameplay experience, then check out our Before You Buy video coverage below.