Take-Two CEO Comments On AI Right Before GTA 6 Announcement

There’s plenty of hype right now for Grand Theft Auto. The franchise was a huge hit, and we’ve continued to enjoy new installments for years. However, the last new mainline installment came out all the way back in 2013. Grand Theft Auto V is still enjoyed today, but finally, Rockstar Games confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI will soon get its first trailer. With that said, a comment was made by the CEO of Take-Two Interactive that has some fans wondering if AI made its way into GTA 6’s development.

Thanks to Inverse, we’re learning that Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was present during the Paley International Council Summit. This was just yesterday, which the publication managed to attend. During the event, an interview was held where the topic of AI came up. AI has been a hot topic lately, replacing jobs and threatening the loss of potential career opportunities. It’s been clear that AI can be used as a tool, but most would refrain from using AI to outright replace jobs. So, during the conversation, the question was asked about AI, and Strauss felt that using AI could make a better product, but it wouldn’t cut costs or make production faster.

Everyone’s working on that. You’re a playable character, you’re interacting with the non-playable character. That interaction is currently scripted. And the non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun. Strauss Zelnick – Inverse

In particular, it seems that generative AI can further aid in immersive experiences. The idea from Strauss is for developers to use generative AI for NPCs. Currently, NPCs have scripted dialogue, but you could imagine where AI can take over and make something far more interesting and fun for the player. That’s at least the thought process for the CEO of Take-Two Interactive. This might have some fans wondering if this is something Rockstar Games might have been dabbling with when it comes to Grand Theft Auto VI, a game we’ve been waiting on for years now. Since this interview took place yesterday, the announcement of the first game trailer wasn’t unveiled outside of being a rumor.

While we don’t know if there were any AI tools used to bring out the next installment of Grand Theft Auto, it does seem like these tools could further aid in immersive experiences. Right now, the focus is clearly on the official trailer drop for Grand Theft Auto VI, which is set to take place sometime early in December. So we are only just weeks out from getting our first official look outside of the early leaks that emerged online last year.