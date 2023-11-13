Fortnite: When Does Season OG End?

Fortnite OG is well underway and fans both new and old are experiencing a blast from the past. For the short but sweet duration that this season is live, each major update will take players through a whistle-stop tour of the game’s past. If you can’t get enough of Fortnite Season OG, you may want to know when it is scheduled to end, so you can get in your last few matches before it’s too late.

At the time of writing, we are in Chapter 1 Season 6. The most notable map change is the cube arriving at Loot Lake and elevating the main building. In addition, the loot pool has received some updates, seeing the return of the Quadcrasher, Double Barrel Shotgun, Clinger, Six Shooter, Chiller Trap, and much more.

Fortnite Season OG end date

Here’s the full schedule for Season OG, including the date that it’ll wrap up:

November 3 to November 9: Season 5

Season 5 November 9 to November 16: Season 6

Season 6 November 16 to November 23: Seasons 7 and 8

Seasons 7 and 8 November 23 to December 2: Seasons 9 and X

Seasons 9 and X December 2: Fortnite Season OG ends

As you can see, the season is scheduled to last for only a month which is approximately two months shorter than a typical Fortnite season.

With that being said, there’s still plenty of time left to revisit some of Chapter 1’s stand-out moments. We are still waiting for the roll out of Planes, Pirate Cannons, The Baller, and much more as we progress through the weeks. Also, Epic Games promised some extra surprises along the way.

As for what’s to come after Fortnite Season OG ends, that’s still up in the air. For those hoping that the season will be extended, it’s looking unlikely, but never say never. With the launch of Season OG, Fortnite saw its highest ever player count. Around 6.2 million players dropped in on launch weekend. Due to the popularity of this season, Epic Games may be persuaded to keep some aspects of Chapter 1 alive moving forward, but that’s all just guess-work.

All will become clear when Epic Games confirm the next steps for the battle royale in just a few weeks time.