Urban Fantasy RPG REYNATIS Launching in September

The dark action RPG REYNATIS from FuRyu finally has a Western release date. A new trailer for the game also shows off a curious collaboration with the beloved Square Enix title NEO: The World Ends With You.

Check out the trailer below:

In the game, players will be able to embark on a sub-quest featuring a new story featuring Shoka Sakurane and other characters from NEO: The World Ends With You.

“Does the “noise” at the end of the second trailer make sense now? That’s right—we’ve transcended company boundaries to make this exciting collaboration happen! And…surprises don’t just end on April Fools,” producer and director Takumi Isobe commented regarding the collab.

“The year is 2024. In Shibuya, Tokyo, the Criminal Magic Response Act has issued an order barring citizens from going out at night. However, it was quickly disregarded, and few enforce it,” the game’s description reads.

“Marin Kirizumi is a wizard who grew up oppressed by others due to his magic. “If you become the strongest, you’ll be set free.” Following those words left by his father, he arrives in Shibuya at night.

When Sari Nishijima discovered her magic, she decided to use her powers to maintain order. She follows her own sense of justice to protect Shibuya from forces with dangerous ideals and illegal drugs that turn people into monsters.

Marin, who seeks liberation. Sari, who treats the oppression of wizards as justice. The story of REYNATIS begins when the two meet in Shibuya, a place where cultures and ideas mix.”

REYNATIS will launch in the West on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 27. It is scheduled to release on July 25 in Japan. A limited physical edition is now available at the official NIS online store and includes a collector’s box, art book, art prints, and a mini soundtrack.