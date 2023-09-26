Phil Spencer Shares Update On Kojima Productions’ Xbox Exclusice

We just won't know anything about this game for the next few years.

Phil Spencer has shared a new update on Xbox’s upcoming game with Kojima Productions.

Kojima Productions’ upcoming Xbox game still doesn’t have a title yet. Kojima revealed the project in 2022’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. He described it as a ‘never-before-seen concept’ that uses Microsoft’s ‘cutting-edge cloud technology.’

Details on this game have remained sparse, but later in 2022, he dropped hints that the game would be starring Elle Fanning, as well as Kojima regular Margaret Qualley. These hints came from Kojima Productions themselves. As obtuse as they have been, we at least know that they are legitimate.

Rumors have emerged that the Kojima game is a horror themed game called Overdose, but the supposed leaks of this game were never confirmed or denied by Microsoft or Kojima Productions, so they may have never been real.

And so we move forward to a new statement from Phil Spencer about this project. Phil had apparently recently visited Kojima Productions himself, to touch base with the studio and check up on its progress.

Phil said that the project is deep in development, and the studio needs time and autonomy. However, progress on it is going well, so he wants the public to be OK with the lack of new information for now.

Of course, when Bethesda was similarly mum about Starfield, fans were somewhat more OK about it. That’s because Bethesda has a signature style that it really doesn’t deviate from. Fans already knew what to expect because of it.

However, Kojima Productions is a lot more unpredictable. Hideo Kojima is a veteran developer of several decades, almost as long in the industry as Shigeru Miyamoto and Nolan Bushnell. Even when he was making games under one franchise, namely, Metal Gear, fans didn’t really know what to expect with him. Metal Gear Solid 2 was famously deliberately made to stump fan expectations in a huge way, and successive games in the franchise are the same way.

So, considering that the leak from last year was never really debunked nor verified, we can’t really rely on it as a real leak. We have to consider Xbox’s Kojima game to be completely shrouded in mystery still. And based on what Phil has said, we won’t be learning more about the game for the next couple of years.

The only clue we really have is that this game will use cloud technology in some way. But even then, we can’t just guess that it’s a live service game, because Kojima describes it as a never-seen-before concept.

None of this mystery will stop fans from being enthusiastic about it, of course. Everyone is sure to be keeping close tabs on this project for the next time Microsoft and Kojima could share something.