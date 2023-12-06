Neil Druckmann Really Dug GTA 6 Trailer

The first trailer for a video game is important for various reasons. But the biggest one is that it “sets the tone” for the game. Even if it’s just a teaser about what will happen eventually, it has to set a certain style and tone for what fans can expect. The GTA 6 may have had to be released early due to leakers, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t a huge response to it! In fact, the trailer had a huge record-setting launch on YouTube and other platforms, and the hype for the game is real despite the fact it’s not coming until 2025.

Not only are fans praising the game’s trailer, but others within the industry are praising it, too. For example, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann said that the GTA 6 trailer is “jaw-dropping” for a very basic reason:

Jaw-dropping! For someone who grew up in Miami… this feels eerily familiar. 🌴 https://t.co/yl3vuNH783 — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 5, 2023

That might mean a lot to Rockstar Games, as they wanted to nail the “feel of Florida,” which we’ll talk about in a bit. The game is set in Vice City, which is their “answer” to Miami, and it’s the first time we’ve been in Vice City in years. The original game here was set in the 1980s to give it the feel of a certain TV show if you get our drift.

However, with this game, we’re clearly in the modern day, not just because of the fast cars that are all around and some of the more modern places we see, but because of the fact that social media is used throughout the trailer to highlight the craziness that’s going on. With so much going on within those four decades of in-canon time, Vice City will feel like a completely different entity. Initially, some people were hesitant to go back to Vice City, as they wanted to be somewhere else in the game, but those fears have seemingly subsided.

Going back to the Neil Druckmann comment, many people noticed that the trailer embraced the “culture of Florida” via its tagline of “stranger than an average day in Florida.” To be blunt, the state is rather nuts, and all sorts of crazy things happen there between the people, the animals that live within the state, and more on a pretty frequent basis. People even found real-life news clips that were altered and recreated in the game to help sell the craziness of the area.

We’ll have to see how crazy things can get in 2025.