Rumor: Insider Claims To Know Grand Theft Auto VI Story Details

A new leaker claims to have the story details for Grand Theft Auto VI.

As always, we cannot vouch for the accuracy of this information. And there will always be a chance that some or all of these details were true at one point, but was changed for the final release.

With all of that in mind, shared to us courtesy of redditor Nik8610, here’s the set of rumors coming up about the game:

“Jason is NOT a Fed or undercover police officer like a lot of people have been theorizing, however there will be missions where the two do things FOR the Feds, similar to GTA IV with the U. L. Paper contrac.

The game is heavily based off of the Ryan Gosling/Eva Mendes film ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’

Prostitutes will be able to be used in the game, even before and after the brief moment when the two characters “split up” near the middle of the game. There will be gigolos (male prostitutes) now, but they can only be accessed by Lucia. Female prostitutes can only be accessed by Jason.

It is true that Lucia does have a son, but she is not a single mother. The baby belongs to both Jason and her, and is one of the main motivations behind their crime spree.

Luis Lopez from The Ballad of Gay Tony is set to return. Don’t really want to give away in what capacity, but it won’t be anything too major.

The previously leaked “70 % interiors” is partly true.

The Tiktok/Instagram Reels clone will be a major aspect of the game, and as the story progresses, citizens of VC will voice their thoughts on the couple through the app (a la Watch Dogs 2).

You will have the ability to pay for things with iFruit Pay (this games version of Apple Pay).

Over 50 body types for the NPCs.

Trademark Rockstar humor is rampant throughout the game.”

For those curious, The Place Beyond the Pines is a 2012 crime drama with an intergenerational element to it. Without spoiling the story here, this film doesn’t have a Bonnie and Clyde or Natural Born Killers type movie to it. If that is what Rockstar took inspiration from, then Lucia and Jason won’t be involved with each other for very long at all.

So, yeah, maybe this source is just making it all up. But it’s at least interesting to think about if this what will be in the game.

Grand Theft Auto VI is releasing on 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.