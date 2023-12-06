Arthur Morgan’s Voice Actor Is Certain There Will Be A Red Dead Redemption 3 (But Not If Arthur Is In It)

The real question is how long we will have to wait for it.

Red Dead Redemption 3 is an inevitability, says one of the game’s major voice actors, but don’t expect Arthur to be returning for it.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, Roger Clark, the voice of Red Dead Redemption protagonist Arthur Morgan, was asked if he knew anything about the potential sequel on Twitter. This is what Roger had to say back:

“I’m certain we will see RDR3 one day. When that will be – I have absolutely no idea. Don’t count on Arthur’s involvement either. His story has been told, I feel.”

The next paragraph will get into spoilers, but really, if you’ve played Red Dead Redemption 2 you already know what this is about.

There should be zero surprise that Arthur is not coming back for Red Dead Redemption 3 because he canonically dies in Red Dead Redemption 2. Regardless of the last things you choose in the game, or how you play the game, Arthur is either shot to death, or succumbs from his injuries, aggravated by the tuberculosis he discovers he has late in the game.

With that out of the way, Roger’s prediction isn’t that too wide off the mark. Obviously, Red Dead Redemption is Rockstar’s second most successful game, and is far, far closer to Grand Theft Auto’s success than other games like The Warriors or Bully. One could make the argument that Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best game the studio has made out of all of them.

Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick made mention of a Red Dead Redemption 3 earlier this year. In fact, we had even reported on an artist that divulged they worked on Red Dead Redemption 3 concept art, all the way back to two years ago. So it’s almost entirely certain that Rockstar is working on that game too, on top of the pending release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

So there’s really no reason to believe that a Red Dead Redemption 3 isn’t happening, but we will probably have to wait for it for quite a bit. Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on 2025, and that is definitely going to be the biggest game on the date it comes out. Rockstar simply can’t bring both games too soon to each other. That’s partly because of the money, and partly because they wouldn’t be able to make either game at their best. So we are just going to have to be patient until Rockstar makes that official, too.