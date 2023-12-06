Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Already Broke Several World Records

Quite a few players out there can’t wait to get their hands on Grand Theft Auto VI. Each release has a ton of hype, and that hasn’t changed with the latest title in the lineup. Grand Theft Auto VI recently saw its first trailer released online, and as you likely expected, it has been viewed by countless players worldwide. In fact, the views alone for this trailer set new world records that might take quite some time to surpass. Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we have word that this single trailer debut has already surpassed three world records.

According to the Guinness World Records, there are three world records that Grand Theft Auto VI has broken. It’s unsurprising as this has been one of the most talked about games in ages. Fans have waited for the official marketing materials to pop up since we saw Grand Theft Auto VI leak online last year. If you don’t recall, several development build clips showcased different areas and even some gameplay mechanics for the upcoming title. However, while Rockstar Games attempted to scrub these clips from the web, it wouldn’t be until earlier this week before the developers were ready to showcase the game for fans fully.

Grand Theft Auto VI Guinness World Records

Most Viewed Video Game Reveal In 24 Hours

Most Liked Video Game Trailer On YouTube

Most Viewed YouTube Video In 24 Hours (non-music)

Those are the reported records broken so far, and it will be interesting to see if more records are broken upon its release. We might have seen even bigger numbers for this trailer if it wasn’t for the leak. If you don’t recall, Rockstar Games had alerted their followers that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI would arrive on December 5, 2023, at 9 AM EST. That was the date on everyone’s mind. However, a leak of the trailer appeared on December 4, 2023, which Rockstar Games attempted to take down. But as you know, once something is online, it’s impossible to get it removed.

Leaked footage of the trailer continued to spread online, and Rockstar Games decided just to release the trailer early. So, we received the footage on December 4, 2023, randomly rather than a planned drop.

Currently, we know the next GTA game is not set to launch until sometime in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. So we’ll have to go through another year of sticking with Grand Theft Auto V’s Los Santos setting. Meanwhile, fans are still going through the trailer to pick up clues as to what they can expect. For instance, fans started to notice one clue that might reveal how Rockstar Games will limit map exploration.