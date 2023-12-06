Mortal Kombat 1 Dev Tells Fans A Big Surprise Is Coming Soon

Mortal Kombat fans are still enjoying the latest release. Earlier this year, we saw the release of Mortal Kombat 1, and that alone made some notable changes. After finishing up Mortal Kombat 11, we were expected to get the continuation. While Mortal Kombat 1 is a continuation, it’s also a fresh start. We’re on a new timeline, and if you have finished the campaign already, you can rest assured that more content is underway. The co-creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, recently stated that there is more storyline content and a big surprise waiting for players.

Thanks to a report by IGN, we’re finding out that Ed Boon was present during the Brazil event, CCXP23. It was here that Ed Boon noted that just like in the previous installment, Mortal Kombat 11, this latest release will have a second part release. So, a major DLC expansion is coming, and that will add to the storyline. We’ll also likely see more characters and new fatalities. However, the story doesn’t end with just this next DLC release. Instead, it looks like a major surprise is in store for fans, but Ed Boon wasn’t ready to unveil just what that is quite yet. Instead, Ed just noted that the big surprise will be coming afterward, so we’ll have to wait a bit before the reveal happens.

Fortunately, Mortal Kombat 1 will be supported longer than what NetherRealm Studios offered in Mortal Kombat 11. So, if you enjoy Mortal Kombat 1, you won’t be moving away from this installment anytime soon. Of course, some fans might be wondering what could possibly come next after this next story DLC release. But we do know what is coming later this month. Earlier this week, we got a look at some official Quan Chi gameplay footage. That character will be heading to the game later this month. With that said, not every character Ed Boon hoped to secure for this game came to fruition. If you don’t recall, there was word that Ed Boon initially wanted to get Michonne from The Walking Dead on this latest installment, but that ended up being scrapped.

Again, Mortal Kombat 1 was released back in September of this year. Players interested in the fighting game can pick up a copy for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. However, if you would like a little more insight into the game, then we have you covered. In the video below, you can check out our official Before You Buy video coverage of the title. That should help you get a bit more detail about the narrative and gameplay mechanics of the game while keeping it spoiler-free.