Is Devil May Cry Composer Hinting The Series Will Return?

When you’re a fan of certain franchises, you want nothing more than for someone to come out and say that there’s another mainline entry coming soon. It can make you hyped for what comes next while also letting you wonder what that “next thing” could be. For Devil May Cry fans they’ve been waiting in the wings for something new to arrive since the 5th entry was released in 2019. Yep, it was released over four years ago. Doesn’t that make you feel old? Despite the sales success and reception to the title, Capcom has been mum about what might be happening next.

However, fans may have gotten a little hope for the future. Devil May Cry composer Casey Edwards went to Twitter and asked fans a simple question:

So, what if I were to write more official @DevilMayCry music? 👀 — Casey Edwards™️ (@ComposerCasey) December 6, 2023

What’s curious here is that he didn’t just ask the question but also tagged the official franchise handle in the tweet. Sure, some may think this is him “asking Capcom” to let him compose more music, but it’s an odd statement to just “put out there” without any rhyme or reason. Plus, since it’s been long enough, this could be the start of teases for the 6th entry in the franchise.

It wouldn’t be a random thing, either, as we know an anime of the franchise is being made right now, and a game would go perfectly with that and could potentially boost its sales. On the note of sales, we mentioned that the 5th game sold well, but we were underselling it a little. The game, as of the last official numbers, sold over 7 million units and is just outside of Capcom’s top ten best-selling games ever. So, it more than deserves a new game based on those numbers alone.

We do know that Capcom is working on a “big project” that is set to be unveiled in 2024, so it’s possible that this could be it. Then again, it could be something different. But it’s nice to have hope.

While it’s true the ending to the 5th game saw both Dante and his brother Vergil going into the underworld to help save the day, that’s not to say that they couldn’t come back for one reason or another. After all, part of the fun of the series is that everything is so over-the-top that they can make up a weird reason for them to return, and no one would question it.

This could be nothing, but it also could be something!