Devil May Cry Getting New Anime From Netflix

Netflix has been trying its hardest to make itself one of the “big names” in anime creation and adaptation. You might recall they just released a very successful live-action adaptation of a show featuring some Straw Hat Pirates. Well, not too long after that was released, they announced that they were going to make an anime-style adaptation of one of Capcom’s most famous franchises: Devil May Cry. That’s right, Dante is back, in animated form, and he will be tearing things up like only he can. While this isn’t the first time an animated series with Dante has been done, this one could have legs if it goes well.

The thing that many fans will feel encouraged by is that the Devil May Cry series is being done by Adi Shankar, who helmed the incredible Castlevania adaptation on Netflix that blew everyone’s minds. Needless to say, he’s excited about this new job. For he told The Verge in a statement:

“I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise. [Writer] Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”

Sadly, the series announcement video above doesn’t show much. We do get some quick glimpses at Dante in action, and he seems to be as “excitable” as ever as he’s showing off his skills. We don’t get any looks at some of the other characters tied to his legend, such as his business partner Trish or his brother Vergil.

Given the reputation for epic choreography and violence that Adi Shankar has, you can expect things to be action-packed and taken to an extreme level. The irony is that this would suit that world very well, as Dante loves to crack jokes, be exaggerated in his movesets, and more. Plus, the very lore of the franchise ensures that there are plenty of demons and monsters for the son of Sparda to fight as he defends humanity and continues to be in debt.

Netflix has been going whole hog on getting gaming adaptations on their platform, and they’ve worked with Capcom plenty of times, including having some other upcoming collaborations in the works, such as a movie starring Mega Man. Unlike other adaptations, Dante’s could be another quality entry. But we won’t know for sure until the first season comes out. So stay tuned for more info!