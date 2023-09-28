Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Rating For Nintendo Switch

Update:

It turns out that this was a mistake and Red Dead Redemption 2 is not heading to the Nintendo Switch.

Original Story…

There was a real surprise when Rockstar Games unveiled they were bringing Red Dead Redemption back. However, some fans were surprised that this port would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. While the port was relatively well received, it was thought that you would have to continue this franchise with a game on a competitor platform. Red Dead Redemption 2 is readily available to pick up right now on PC, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One platforms. However, a new rating revealed that a port might be coming to the Nintendo Switch platform.

Thanks to Twitter user Necrolipe, it seems we’re getting word of a rating being uncovered from Brazil on the Nintendo Switch. That has fans wondering whether Rockstar Games is pushing a Red Dead Redemption 2 port on the current Nintendo hybrid console. It’s undoubtedly being debated online with fans whether a port could even come to fruition. While some suggest that the Nintendo Switch is far too underpowered to deliver a port, others point at Doom Eternal and The Witcher 3 as examples of what the Nintendo Switch could handle.

Red Dead Redemption 2 recebe classificação indicativa para o Nintendo Switch no Brasil pic.twitter.com/4sKKPVYV9S — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, others suggest that this rating could be aimed toward the successor of the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch was highly rumored and speculated to be unveiled soon by Nintendo. However, the official confirmation of the successor console has yet to be made public. That also goes for Red Dead Redemption 2 on a Nintendo Switch platform, as Rockstar has yet to announce this is in the works officially.

Until then, this is purely a rumor for now. Others have even chimed in on Reddit, suggesting that this is not something to put too much weight into. It could be completely false, and using Brazil’s rating is less reliable than other rating boards. So, for now, it’s purely a waiting game to see if something does come out for the Nintendo Switch or if this is potentially a port planned for whatever the successor Nintendo has for their current console platform.

With all that said, if you haven’t played Red Dead Redemption 2, the game takes place before the first game’s events. Players are watching a gang of outlaws attempt to cut themselves a nice chunk of land to prosper. However, with the law closely following behind, life of being an outlaw for our group is anything but easy. You can view a Before You Buy video coverage we did when the game was first released below.