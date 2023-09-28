Red Dead Redemption 2 Not Coming To Nintendo Switch

We don’t see too many big western-themed AAA titles launch into the marketplace. However, Rockstar Games had made a real hit when they took on Red Dead Redemption. The video game franchise grew a strong following where players were eager to dive into a life of being an outlaw. With Red Dead Redemption finally seeing a launch on the Nintendo Switch, there was a bit of a surprise that came after. A ratings board listed Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to the marketplace for the Nintendo Switch.

If you didn’t catch the news, Red Dead Redemption 2 found itself listed for the Nintendo Switch through a Brazilian Rating Board post. This sparked quite a bit of excitement online as there were fans hopeful that this was true, while others indicated we were looking at a listing for the Nintendo Switch successor. However, it doesn’t look like either is the case. Instead, X user Videotechx posted that this was a mistake and that it’s since been fixed. Apparently, the listing was meant for the Red Dead Redemption 1 release for the Nintendo Switch.

Switch reference was removed from RDR2's application listing and instead shifted over to RDR1's new listing. pic.twitter.com/sFMsRtdo69 — Ben (@videotechx) September 27, 2023

That listing was since changed to remove Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Nintendo Switch. It’s unfortunate for some fans who were hopeful to get the entire Red Dead Redemption experience through the Nintendo Switch console. Instead, we might have to wait and see if a new port comes in time for the next major Nintendo console launch. Of course, with that said, we’re still waiting for Nintendo to unveil their next console. Fortunately, there are other platforms you can enjoy Red Dead Redemption 2.

Those looking to enjoy the life of an outlaw will still find Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PC, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One platforms. While released after Red Dead Redemption, the second installment is actually set up as a prequel. Here, we’re getting to step into the role of Arthur Morgan as he lives his life within the infamous Dutch van der Linde gang. However, this group of outlaws are finding themselves on the run away from the law enforcement hot on their trail. Since this is an open-world game, there are plenty of areas to explore, people to meet, and side quests to take on. We also have a Before You Buy video showing a bit more into the game and what you can expect if you decide to purchase a copy.