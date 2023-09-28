The Last of Us Part III Rumors Pick Up More Steam

It’s no secret that fans are eager to see if a new installment is coming to The Last of Us. With two mainline installments, the only other confirmed production is a multiplayer-focused game. That project is currently underway at Naughty Dog. However, it’s been a while since we saw anything regarding that project. Fortunately, there are always rumors to hype up potential projects, and one of the recent rumors to spark interest in The Last of Us 3 came from a motion capture image.

Fans quickly pointed out that Shannon Woodward, who portrayed Dina in The Last of Us Part 2, shared an image. This image was showing motion capture with the caption saying it was for a secret video game. Add in the fact that Shannon posted three emojis after, and it left fans assuming it’s for The Last of Us Part 3. But again, that is purely rumor right now, as we haven’t heard anything official in regards to either Naughty Dog or Sony. Now, an industry insider is offering a bit more insight into what they know regarding the fabled third installment.

It already started a long time ago… https://t.co/BgXKWxapHX — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 26, 2023

Industry insider MyTimeToShineHello on X posted that the motion capture production started a long time ago. So that could mean the production for The Last of Us Part 3 is a lot further along than what some of us expected. Again, we can’t label this as anything more than a rumor right now. With that said, if this is true, then we could see some kind of an announcement sooner or later. Then again, the focus might be getting attention on the multiplayer title-focused game from the franchise right now.

It would also be interesting to see where this installment takes us narratively. With fans split on the second installment, there’s no telling just how the storyline will carry on. Furthermore, this might give some additional new source material to keep HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation going onward. Right now, we have a lot of questions and no real answers. So we’ll just need to sit by and wait for Naughty Dog and PlayStation to announce a third installment, along with just when we might be able to get our hands on the game. Again, for fans, it’s hopeful that we’ll see it sooner rather than later.