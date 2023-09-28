Xbox Is Holding A Warner Bros 100th Anniversary Sale Right Now

Video games can be pricey. We probably don’t have to tell you that. But this latest generation of video game console platforms also came with a new standard for AAA video games. Rather than spending the $59.99 for a new game, we’re forced to dig deeper into our pockets. New AAA titles will cost players $69.99, so that can leave a bit of a sting. This just means that consumers will have to be more selective on what games they want to pick up at launch and what titles to put on the back burner.

Fortunately, several sales and promotions are going on at any given time. You’ll even find these promotions happening at official digital storefronts. For instance, we’re finding out that Microsoft is throwing together a special Warner Bros sale right now. This is a sale in celebration of the company’s recent 100th anniversary. So, if there was ever any video game that you wanted to check out from the Warner Bros catalog, now is your chance to pick them up with a decent discount. We’ll list down some of the highlights you can expect from this sale promotion below.

Xbox Warner Bros 100th Anniversary Sale Highlight

Hogwarts Legacy $48.99

Gotham Knights $17.49

Mortal Kombat 11 $4.99

Mortal Kombat X $4.99

Batman: Arkham Knight $3.99

Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition $17.99

Injustice 2 $3.99

The Lego Movie Videogame $4.99

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga $19.79

That’s just a small highlight of some of the video games being discounted right now. You can find titles ranging all the way back to the Xbox 360 in this sale as well. We can’t forget to mention that you’ll also find some discounts for expansions or DLC. If you’re after something new to enjoy, this might help get a game off your backlog and something to enjoy during this upcoming weekend. Again, the above is just a highlight of some video games you can find at a discount. Otherwise, you will want to take a look at the official store promo lineup right here.

We don’t know just how long this sale will last, so you don’t want to take too long before checking out the current offerings. With that said, if you missed out on the sale, there will likely be something taking its place. You can find the official deals page for Xbox’s official digital storefront right here.