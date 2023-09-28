Sonic Superstars Will Feature 60 FPS “Even On Switch”

There are many reasons that gamers are excited about the upcoming Sonic Superstars. First, they’re happy to see a new game with Sonic The Hedgehog released so soon after the release of last year’s hit. Second, while last year’s game was a 3D open-world title, the new game returns to its classic roots by embracing the 2D format. They even returned to some of the older designs for Sonic’s friends, like with Amy Rose. But no matter what, the game honestly looks fun to play, and that’s got them excited. But now, SEGA has made it clear that it will play really smoothly.

By that, we mean how Producer Naoto Oshima spoke in an interview that was translated by Noisy Pixel, and they revealed that he said the game would run at 60 FPS, even on the Nintendo Switch:

“Thanks to everyone who has supported Sonic, I am once again able to be involved in development. [Sonic Superstars] will be released on all kinds of platforms, so please try it out, and you will be able to play at a smooth 60 FPS, even on Nintendo Switch. I hope old fans will be nostalgic for the characters, and newcomers will be able to experience Sonic’s speed.”

While that might sound like a minor thing, it’s actually a huge one. The faster the framerate of a title, the smoother it’ll look, especially as you’re doing lots of actions. You know, like running quickly through a level? Just as important, the Nintendo Switch has repeatedly been given the shaft by developers by not pushing the system to its limits to get the best result. Other titles on Switch have run at 60FPs, and now this game can be added to that list.

It honestly makes sense that the game can run at 60 FPS on all platforms due to its visual style, the way the game works regarding gameplay, and more. With the title locked at this speed, you’ll see Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Amy rushing through each level in pristine fashion.

Plus, as the game has already revealed, you can team up with friends and simultaneously have all four characters on the same screen via local co-op. Or, you can head online and take on the various battle modes to see who is the best among you! If this game succeeds, we might see more 2D games with Sonic The Hedgehog in the future. Only time will tell.