Starfield Was Built To Last For A Very Long Time

We’ve seen some truly lengthy video game experiences over the years. For instance, Bethesda is a development studio known for creating some big RPG experiences. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a prime example of a game that continues to see big numbers over a decade after being released into the marketplace. Recently, Todd Howard, the game director behind Starfield, commented on long video games. Starfield is just the base right now, as we can see this game thrive for several years.

Todd Howard, the game director behind Starfield, was recently featured on the Game Maker’s Notebook. Thanks to a report from Gamesradar, we’re finding out that Todd Howard commented on long video games. Initially, Todd noted that because we’re seeing new hardware and advancements being made, there’s room to bring out bigger and better experiences. However, more often today, we’re seeing games updated over time with new content. This gives players something new to enjoy, and the setting for Starfield makes it possible to add countless new ideas to the gameplay.

With Starfield being set in space and providing an ending to the main quest to make new additions feel natural, there are plenty of opportunities to add new content. This outlook for Starfield’s post-launch content was something thought out ahead of development. Bethesda made this game so that they could look beyond the launch. In particular, Todd said the developers asked the question of what this game could look like from a few months after its release to several years. Add in the fact that we’re also going to see mod support for Starfield; there really is no telling just what exactly will be added to the game next.

Starfield was certainly a massively anticipated game upon release, and fans are still digging through everything that is being offered. However, we’re also left waiting to see what might be coming next. So far, there have only been small updates, but Bethesda is working on a big update that will add new features. Beyond that, we’re sure that plenty of expansions will be added to give our protagonist a new challenge, storyline, and characters to meet.

If you have yet to pick up Starfield, the video game released earlier this month for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, since this is a first-party Microsoft title, you'll also find the game readily available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.