Super Mario Bros Wonder Gets Deep Preview

We’re less than a month away from the release of Super Mario Bros Wonder, and many people are wondering just how good the game will be. Just from the “eye test” level, gamers expect this to be a title that will be, at the very least, unique to play, given all the gimmicks thrown at it. But as time has gone on, they’ve noticed that this could be one of the deepest 2D experiences with Mario in some time. That’s not to say that past titles in this vein were bad, but instead, that Nintendo has truly taken things to the next level here.

Metro UK did a huge preview of the game, and in it, they revealed numerous insights that might not just make you get the game but might put a seed in your mind that this could be a Game of the Year contender. For example, one of the things they quickly highlighted is that this is a very fresh entry with tons of ideas and gameplay elements that help separate it from past 2D titles of this style. For example, the Wonder Flowers are as crazy as advertised and can drastically shift the level to something unpredictable and unrecognizable. But they’re also quick to note that this isn’t the only thing you should expect in levels.

Another big improvement is the enemies you meet. Since you’re in the Flower Kingdom, there are tons of new enemies that will do everything from lunge at you with sharp beaks, to throwing acorns at you! The team at Metro was also very clear in praising the “charm” of the game and the visuals that helped bring the world to life. Whether they were playing the game alone or with their co-workers to test out the co-op, they were having a blast, and that’s why they’re very excited about the game.

They even went so far as to say that this is the most unique 2D game with Mario or similar characters since the original Yoshi’s Island! Talk about a callback, right? But it’s clear that they’re excited about this title, and many gamers are, too. The Metro team didn’t even mention certain other aspects like dealing with Bowser, trying out badges, and more elements that will be in the game. Their preview was limited, but gamers won’t be restricted once they get to try it themselves!

Super Mario Bros Wonder releases on Nintendo Switch on October 20th.