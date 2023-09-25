Super Mario Bros. Wonder Has A New Overview Trailer

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the recent trailer.

I love the ‘soaring’ feeling this game seems to have, and the super stylish running and jumping animations. As someone who holds B for the entirety of their playthrough, I think this is going to be a joy to play. RobertIDK – YouTube Comment

Is it just me or is it super fun to even just watch the game be played. Omegasoup4164 – YouTube Comment

They gave the team absolutely no deadline for this game and let them do whatever they want. It really shows, Wonder is going to be amazing. connoranastasio – YouTube Comment

The Nintendo Switch might be aging, and fans could be looking forward to what’s coming next from the Nintendo console. With that said, some notable games are set to release on the Nintendo Switch. One of the big games that Nintendo unveiled earlier this year is a brand-new side-scrolling platformer for the Super Mario Bros. franchise. Today, we have another overview trailer to give fans of the franchise a look at what to expect when Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

For those who might not be familiar, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a side-scrolling platformer where we’ll follow Mario and his friends to the Flower Kingdom. Of course, no Mario game is complete, without Bowser getting in the way. Stealing a Wonder Flower, Bowser has taken control of the Kingdom, leaving Mario and his friends to save the day again. The Wonder Flower is also a brand new feature added to the game where players can expect the unexpected. There’s no telling just what will happen to the levels when you acquire a Wonder Flower.

Meanwhile, several new power-ups will change our heroes. You’ll find that these power-ups and skills that can be acquired can make Mario or his friends have a far bigger jump, a grapple system, and even becoming an elephant to destroy blocks with your mighty trunk. This overview trailer gives you another small deep dive into the different regions, playable characters, power-ups, badges, and some of the multiplayer support that will come with the game. With that said, two additional characters are added to the game that will make it easier for those who find the game difficult or want something more accessible for younger audiences. The characters Yoshi and Nabbit will not receive any damage and can’t lose a life unless they fall off the level.

So, if you missed out on the previous video highlights for the game, this is a perfect overview to catch you up on everything you need to know. Likewise, you’ll want to mark down your calendars as this game will be here next month. More specifically, players who want to dive into another Super Mario Bros. side-scrolling platformer can expect Super Mario Bros. Wonder to land in the marketplace on October 20, 2023. As you likely expected, you can only pick this game up on the Nintendo Switch platform. For now, as we wait for the release date to arrive, you can check out the overview trailer in the video embedded below.