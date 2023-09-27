Alan Wake 2 Will Have A Performance Mode On Consoles

Alan Wake fans have waited years to see a proper official sequel land into the marketplace. Fortunately, we know a sequel is inbound, and we’re inching closer to its release date. October is another big month with video game releases. But before that month comes to an end, Alan Wake fans will get to dive into its sequel, Alan Wake 2. Today, we’re finding out that the game will come with a performance mode; this mode is even surprising to the development team as they managed to pull it off before the game hits the marketplace.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, communications director for Remedy Entertainment Thomas Puha has unveiled to followers that a performance mode is coming. We don’t have details quite yet about what we can expect with the performance mode. Instead, those finer details are said to come later on. However, Thomas noted that Alan Wake 2 would feature a performance mode for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. They also stated that from the start, Alan Wake 2 was built around 30 fps, so it’s a surprise that they were able to pull off a performance mode.

I’m glad to say that Alan Wake 2 will have a Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game has been built from the beginning as a 30fps experience focusing on visuals and ambiance, but somehow we have managed to include a solid Performance mode. We’ll talk details later. — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) September 27, 2023

In later posts, Thomas stated that we’ll learn more about resolutions regarding the performance mode. Likewise, the hardest part when it came to developing a performance mode was Saga’s sections of the campaign. This difficulty comes from the fact Saga is in the Pacific Northwest. There is a lot of foliage, trees, and lighting that make it challenging for framerate. So we’ll have to wait and see how the game will handle when it finally releases and the different modes are tested.

One of the big challenges from a performance standpoint on the Saga side is that the Pacific Northwest has a lot of foliage, trees, (transparent objects), expensive lighting (that looks amazing) amongst many other features that make it really challenging on the framerate. — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) September 27, 2023

With that said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on Alan Wake 2, this game takes place years after the events of the first installment. Alan is still trapped and looking for a means of escape. Meanwhile, we have a secondary protagonist player will be taking control of named Saga. Saga is an FBI agent sent into the area to solve a series of ritualistic murders. Just how these two storylines will intertwine remains to be seen. Fortunately, you can expect a longer experience than previous Remedy Entertainment games; this is partly due to the game also being a survival horror experience.

Currently, Alan Wake 2 is set to release on October 27, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.