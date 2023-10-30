Capcom Has A Major Game They Will Release Before End of March 2024

We have our own guess on what this game could possibly be.

Capcom has revealed that they have one major game they have yet to announce but will be releasing soon.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the title is slated to release before the end of this financial year. That means it will come out before March 2024 ends.

Capcom made this announcement in an earnings call, for their investors and not fans. For that reason, the company did not share any teases or trailers for said title. However, their reason for revealing this is interesting on its own.

Capcom is slated to have had 11 consecutive financial years of continuous growth. That isn’t just a bragging point for the company, but an indication of their strong financials, and successful business.

Capcom wants to emphasize to their investors that they are likely to hit that 11 year streak shortly, because they do have another game for the quarter.

Now, it isn’t likely that Capcom will be releasing this said title on 2023. For one, Capcom will want to spread out that release for the next quarter, which will span January to March 2024.

However, it is possible, and even very likely, that Capcom will make this announcement during the holidays. In fact, there’s one particular event where it would be perfect to make this announcement: The Game Awards for 2023.

That would give Capcom enough time to get fans hyped up ahead of the game’s release next year.

As for what this game will be, the money is on the company’s two biggest franchises of the moment. Resident Evil has been going from strength to strength, with both remakes of their classic games, and entirely new projects enjoying commercial and critical success.

The other major franchise, Monster Hunter, emerged to help Capcom get through some of their supposedly leaner years. In fact, Monster Hunter Rise had recently wrapped up their seasonal DLC plans, so it might be a good idea to release a new game in the franchise.

But it doesn’t seem likely that the upcoming game would be either of these titles. If Capcom was planning to release a new Resident Evil or Monster Hunter game, they would have already prepared fans with an announcement far more in advance.

Thankfully, we have a reasonable guess on what this next release could be, and that would be Dragon’s Dogma 2. Capcom had been repeatedly apologizing for Dragon’s Dogma 2 still not ready to release over this year alone. If they’re about done polishing it up, then it’s likely Capcom has already planned to make it one of their first releases next year.