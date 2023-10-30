Xbox Is Cracking Down On Unofficial Controllers, Adapters And Accessories

Microsoft is cracking down on unauthorized third party controllers and accessories for their Xbox consoles.

As reported by Windows Central, Xbox users have started receiving messages from their own consoles that they will no longer be allowed to use those accessories as of November 12, 2023, around two weeks from now.

This is the error message that appears:

“A connected accessory is not authorized. Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023.

For help returning it, check with the store it came from or contact the manufacturer. To see authorized accessories, go to www.xbox.com/accessories. (0x82d60002).”

Brook Gaming, who makes a host of controllers and accessories themselves, shared this statement about the issue on Twitter:

“DEAR GAMERS, We extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support and interest in Brook. We find it necessary to share crucial information with you regarding our Xbox console-related products, which may encounter functional disruptions in the near future.

Recently. we have received player feedback concerning these products when used on Xbox consoles (the latest OS version 10.0.25398.2266. released on 10/16) during online gameplay. An error message may appear: “A connected accessory is not authorized.” We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause you. The Brook engineering team is fully committed to developing a solution to maintain product quality and functionality. Please trust that we will spare no effort in identifying potential solutions. Once further updates become available. we will promptly notify you through our official community platforms.”

Brook products that have already been affected by this change are the XB Fighting Board, a board you can use to DIY build an arcade fightstick for Xbox consoles, and the Wingman XB 2, a converter / adapter that allows you to use third party controllers, including DualShock and DualSense, on Xbox consoles.

There is also partial incompatibility on Brook’s UFB Fighting Baord, which is similar to the XB Fighting Board, but can be programmed to be used on multiple consoles, and Ras1ution, an adapter that allows you to use a few racing wheels specified by Brook, to use across different consoles and platforms, adding functionality to different games.

As you can see from Brook’s example, many third party companies make a wide variety of controllers and accessories for Xbox. Many of them are not paying for Xbox accreditation for a variety of reasons, including the cost, as well as the difficulty for some companies to do so.

Windows Central also reports that Microsoft plans to compensate by widening their support to add more third party companies to be certified official licensees for Xbox. Hopefully this would be true, as official certification would actually make products from Brook and similar companies even better. It would mean consumers could get support from both Microsoft and the manufacturer for these devices.

But as of right now, that’s just a rumor. There may also be a connection to this and Microsoft’s leaked plans to release a new controller alongside their mid-generation console refresh. That new controller, the Sebile, will have gyro and haptic feedback, but also promises connectivity across different devices, as well as something it calls Seamless Pair and Switch.

Could Sebile actually already force Microsoft to change controller connection standards for Xbox Series consoles? If true, then it makes sense to get as many 3rd parties onboard as official manufacturers as possible. We can only hope Microsoft knows what they are doing here.