Rumor: Nintendo’s Next Console Is A Hybrid Without A Dock – And A Really Dumb Name

There is a new rumor up about Nintendo’s next console, with some parts of it that are simply hard to believe.

We will refer to this translation from Twitter user LuckyBrand411, of a tweet from Korean leaker For_Ataraxia:

“Restock Rumor:

Leak-Korean leaker claims Switch 2 currently known as ‘Nintendo Super Play’, uses game cards, has SNES style buttons and will not have a dock but is still a hybrid console.”

We can’t verify if For_Ataraxia’s rumor is credible or not. The reason to lend any credibility here is the knowledge that Nintendo does some parts sourcing and manufacturing to Korea. It is possible that Korean manufacturers have received knowledge about the new console if they are actually involved in making that new platform.

In any case, we can just review the claims in this rumor one by one. So this console could be one that can play games on the go, and screen on a TV, but will no longer have a dock.

This is the biggest rumor right now, and it suggests that Nintendo has invested in wireless video transmission. Now, this technology isn’t particularly new. It just isn’t good enough yet to replace conventional HDMI or Displayport cables. If you did want to, however, it isn’t that hard to find a wireless HDMI transmitter, online or in retail, and try out this technology for yourself. You can also do wireless streaming with your phone and tablet to many modern televisions as well.

But, if Nintendo had incorporated the technology to their next console, then that would be a different matter entirely. This could be the broadest adoption of wireless video transmission tech by the wider public. And, given Nintendo’s record of innovation, it could popularize it enough that we would start using the tech more often in the coming years after.

Now, it’s expected that the console will use game cards again. It’s a technology that Nintendo is utilizing very well, even if third parties aren’t playing ball by finding ways to put their games on cartridge. If nothing else, you can expect Nintendo’s own games to be represented well on physical.

The SNES style button layout remains a confusing choice. While the SNES control scheme is quite classic, literally cribbed by Sony for their PlayStation DualShock controller, given how many more inputs we have today, it’s strange for Nintendo to return to it.

The big question here is where are the analog joysticks? If Nintendo is really going with this they presumably have some solution in mind to address this.

Lastly, the name is the least credible part of this rumor. Nintendo Super Play does not have the branding philosophy of Nintendo’s other recent consoles, and frankly, sounds like the name of a bootleg gaming device. If this is what Nintendo is going with, they’re bound to face backlash for it.

So that’s what there is to say about this rumor. We’ll find out in the coming months if there was any truth to it after all, but just the name is enough to raise red flags.