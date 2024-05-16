Unicorn Overlord: How To Beat Galerius & Baltro | Final Boss Guide

Galerius pulls all the dirtiest JRPG tricks. Here's what you need to know.

The final battle in Unicorn Overlord is a giant leap in difficulty — everything else before the battle against Galerius is a cake walk. Seriously, you can breeze through the rest of the game and then stop dead in your tracks when you face off against the unstoppable Galerius. The final battle has all the dirtiest tricks of the RPG trade. He has in invulnerable shield, heals himself after every attack round, and can wipe your entire party with a single special attack. You’ll need to create specialized units specifically to deal with Galerius, and even then that might not be enough.

To help you beat one of the most epic and difficult battles of the year, here’s everything you need to know about the final mission in Unicorn Overlord. This is how to beat Galerius — and to a lesser extent, how to beat the evil wizard too.

To make this battle easier, learn how to unlock the best optional job, best weapon, Sacral Weapons and how to farm EXP.

Unicorn Overlord Mission Guide

The final mission of the game is called ‘Unicorn Overlord‘ — and you’ll need to be prepared before fighting the final boss Galerius. This battle is extremely difficult if you’re not prepared, and even if you are, you can get caught in a death spiral with no easy way to escape. To avoid restarting the battle from the beginning, we’ve got a few tips to deal as much damage as possible and finally defeat Galerius at the end of the mission.

The rest of the mission is simple compared to the final encounter with Galerius at his Command Post. Here’s a few things you’ll want to keep in mind before entering the battle with Galerius.

What You Need To Know :

: Reach at least Level 40 — you’ll probably want to be higher — with two or three main units. You need to deal as much damage as possible.

Bring plenty of Hallowed Corne Ashe. There is one in the lake in Gran Corine on the left side of the city. Grab it if you need more time. You’ll want to give yourself as much time as possible.

Galerius generates an invulnerability shield that only breaks after hitting it multiple times. He does this in every battle so select units that attack multiple times. Damage doesn’t matter. All that matters is hitting him often.

After each fight, Galerius will heal 137~ damage . You MUST deal more than 137 damage in a single round or he’ll heal himself.

. You MUST deal more than 137 damage in a single round or he’ll heal himself. Galerius is on a Command Post so he’ll heal after taking damage if you wait for the green meter to fill. This heals about 100~ HP.

so he’ll heal after taking damage if you wait for the green meter to fill. This heals about HP. Don’t destroy all of the enemy garrisons in the city. Each one gives three CP for capture. Save a few to give yourself more CP while you prepare for the final battle against Galerius.

The invulnerability shield and Galerius’s ability to heal after each battle can make this fight impossible if you’re not fully prepared. You’ll need very specific units to deal maximum damage. Here’s what you’ll need to do to prepare.

Orders To Use :

: Before fighting Galerius, use Alain’s Valorous Order Valor Skill . This skill is buff that lasts for one battle. Use it on any other units that can deal high damage. You’ll want about three units that can attack him quickly. Use this skill so all the units you want to fight are buffed. It only goes away after a battle, so you can use it, then move the units to surround Galerius.

. This skill is buff that lasts for one battle. Use it on any other units that can deal high damage. You’ll want about three units that can attack him quickly. Use this skill so all the units you want to fight are buffed. It only goes away after a battle, so you can use it, then move the units to surround Galerius. Deploy Sigils to give your units buffs. Place the Quick Impetus 2 Sigil (+20 Initiative), Guard Call 2 (-20% Damage Taken) and Attack Call 2 (+20% Damage). Doom Knights have Attack Call, Sainted Knights have Guard Call, and Swordmasters have Quick Impetus.

(+20 Initiative), (-20% Damage Taken) and (+20% Damage). Doom Knights have Attack Call, Sainted Knights have Guard Call, and Swordmasters have Quick Impetus. The sigils only last 20 seconds on the battle map. That should be plenty of time to defeat Galerius.

Only use the Sigils once you’re fully prepared. Now, let’s talk about units you’ll need. While these are the units we recommend, there are

Unit Composition :

: The Druid and Dark Marquess are required for this battle. Put one of each in at least two units. The Druid and Dark Marquess debuff Galerius, allowing your team to deal high damage. Very, very useful.

and are required for this battle. Put one of each in at least two units. The Druid and Dark Marquess debuff Galerius, allowing your team to deal high damage. Very, very useful. The ability to freeze or stun Galerius is also very good. Use Yunifi the Snow Ranger or Rosalinde the Elven Augre. Set Rosalinde to use Rage of the Faeries first for a chance to stun Galerius — or use Yunifi’s Glacial Rain or Snow-white Strike to inflict freeze.

Rosalinde’s Rage of Faeries has a special perk that causes it to activate at the start of battle. Make sure to remove or disable other skills in your unit that also start at the beginning of battle — those skills can override the perk. Check your other units.

Unit Composition Continued :

: Breaking the invulnerability shield is very important. Select a Swordmaster and prioritize Meteor Slash to destroy the shield. The Dreadnaught and Landsknecht are also extremely useful for attacking multiple times.

and prioritize Meteor Slash to destroy the shield. The Dreadnaught and Landsknecht are also extremely useful for attacking multiple times. Equip your attacking parties with Sacral Weapons or gear. Sacral equipment has affliction immunity. Any items with affliction or debuff immunity are incredibly good here. Equip as many to your main attacking units as possible! Sacral equipment is earned automatically from visiting the six sanctuaries before the final battle, so you won’t miss it.

Don’t forget that you can return to Command Posts to reconfigure your units. Withdrawal a unit, then open the deploy menu again. From here you can change the unit’s gear and swap new characters into the squad.

Also check to see if you have any Magic Bombs in your inventory. Buy them before the battle or just use the ones you have to give yourself the tiny edge you might need to defeat Galerius. They only deal about 29 damage per hit but throw five at him and that damage stacks up. Save them for your final push to defeat him — he’ll heal far, far too quickly if you use them first.

How To Beat Galerius

When you’re ready, line up three (or two) units and prepare to attack. You must attack quickly — one group after another — or Galerius will heal. Setup your units, use Valorous Order, then place three sigils for the best possible buff. When everything is ready, send your most powerful unit to attack first. Remember, you need to deal over 137 HP per attack round or you’ll be healing him instead of hurting him.

Galerius Battle Tips :

: Between fights, heal your units with items if you need to attack again. Use Valorous Order again to rebuff your units if they need to attack again. If you prepare your units, hopefully you should be able to defeat him with your three buffed units.

again to rebuff your units if they need to attack again. If you prepare your units, hopefully you should be able to defeat him with your three buffed units. During the battle, Galerius will generate an invulnerable shield. Swordmasters and their Meteor Slash ability are very good for destroying the shield.

and their Meteor Slash ability are very good for destroying the shield. Use Druids , Dark Marquess or other characters to debuff to deal more damage. Freeze attacks or Incapacitate attacks are also critical for this battle.

, or other characters to debuff to deal more damage. Freeze attacks or Incapacitate attacks are also critical for this battle. Galerius has multiple special attacks that can wipe your entire party with Instakill or lower your unit’s health to 1 HP. Equip gear like Sacral Weapons or Accessories to prevent all ailments or debuffs. The more of these types of gear you have equipped, the more you’ll survive each battle.

It doesn’t matter if you Win or Lose any battle. All that matters is dealing as much damage as possible. Throw your buffed units at him, set the best characters you can on each group, equip the best gear and use sigils with Valorous Order to deal max damage. Use extra Hallowed Corne Ashe to recharge your CP if you run low, then use Magic Bombs to tick off a little extra health before the final attack.

With all these preparations, you should be able to finally defeat Galerius. Unfortunately, this isn’t actually the final battle. There’s good news though — the final, final battle is much easier than Galerius.

How To Beat Baltro

After defeating Galerius, you’ll have to defeat the evil necromancer Baltro. This fight is much, much easier than the previous battle. Baltro will summon endless undead units that respawn once you’ve killed enough. Don’t focus on the weak enemies. Place a unit to defend your Command Post, then charge straight for Baltro.

Baltro Battle Tips :

: Use the same tactics we used against Galerius and you should be able to defeat him in a single battle. Use Alain — if you’ve unlocked the true power of the Ring of the Unicorn by revisiting the six sanctuaries, Alain will have a special new attack that will only trigger in this battle. Astral Blade is extremely powerful and very useful for taking out Baltro’s entire back row.

is extremely powerful and very useful for taking out Baltro’s entire back row. Place the three sigils — Quick Impetus , Guard Call and Attack Call . Use other lesser units to wipe out the weaker enemies while you prepare with Alain and your other best units.

, and . Use other lesser units to wipe out the weaker enemies while you prepare with Alain and your other best units. Send at least two of the units we used against Galerius earlier. Two should be enough to defeat Baltro — like Galerius, you’ll want as many Sacral items equipped as possible to prevent status ailments and other debuffs.

Baltro auto-heals 20 HP after each battle. Much, much easier than Galerius. Make sure to have multiple units ready to attack or the Command Post will auto-heal and revives the members of Baltro’s unit. He heals much slower, so keep attacking him, weaken his unit and finally destroy him to end the game.

In general, Baltro is a much easier opponent than Galerius. All the same tactics will work against him. Defeat Baltro and you’ll complete the game — and overcome one of the biggest challenges in the game. Galerius is a truly difficult boss, and far more challenging than anything else you’ve faced so far. Now we’ve finally rescued the realm of Fevrith.