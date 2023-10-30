Former Rockstar Games Dev Wants A Smaller Grand Theft Auto 6 Experience

The world eagerly awaits the announcement and eventual launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. This video game has been in the works for quite some time now, and the only thing official we’ve received is the notice of Rockstar Games working on a new Grand Theft Auto title. Besides that, some additional leaks emerged online, giving players a slight look into what the development team was bringing out. It was unfinished, but we learned that the next game would be set within Vice City. Now we have some insight into what one former developer for Rockstar Games is hopeful of seeing with this next major release.

Speaking to PCGamesN, Tony Gowland was once a developer with Rockstar Games. Their resume includes time spent with Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories, Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, and Red Dead Redemption. Now, speaking with PCGamesN, the former developer is hopeful that the development team will be dialing things back in. According to Tony, the size of the world needs to be smaller than what we received in Grand Theft Auto V. That title had quite an expansive location to explore with Los Santos. It wasn’t the most extensive map available in the video game, but there were some wide-open areas for players to traverse through.

However, these open-world locations are not filled with enough content. Instead, Tony feels that the next game could be more impactful if the world was smaller but more densely packed with content. That might help make the game even more memorable. Of course, this is just a wish from a former developer and not anything that they are aware of firsthand. Instead, much like the rest of us, the only bits of information Tony could see were through the leaked content that emerged online.

In terms of what I’m hoping for, I personally would like it to bring in a little bit in terms of size of the world. I think a smaller but more densely packed location would maybe bring back some of that memorable navigation that I loved from the original. Tony Gowland – PCGamesN

Again, we know that the next game is set in Vice City, thanks to the leaked content. That should help give off a new, fresh vibe for players. It could also mean setting the game back into the 1980s again, which will offer certain aesthetics and soundtracks similar to what we’ve seen in the first Grand Theft Auto Vice City installment. Unfortunately, we’re unsure at the moment just when exactly the game will be unveiled to the public, along with its release date.