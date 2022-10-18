Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- When can Players Install The Campaign? | Campaign Early Access Pre-Load Explained

Players that pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Vault Editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have the added perk that the campaign will be available to them up to a week early. While this is a great addition to the pre-order, it might be unclear to some fans when to get your ability to actually download the game ahead of this early access. This guide will tell you when players will be able to pre-download the early access for the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Warzone- What is the Sticks and Stones Limited-Time Mode? | Warzone and Vanguard: How to get the Al-Asad Operator Bundle | Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock the RA 225 Submachine Gun | Vanguard and Warzone: How to Unlock the EX1 Assault Rifle | Warzone: What is a Supply Box UAV in Season Five | Warzone: What is the new Rage Serum Field Upgrade in Season Five?

Pre-Load Date for Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Explained

Thanks to a tweet and image provided by @CharlieINTEL, we have a look at when players will be able to download the campaign mode. You will be able to install the packs for the game’s campaign modes on October 19, a day ahead of when the early access for the game’s campaign will begin. While everyone should be able to pre-load the campaign on this day, it is important to also remind players that it is only the Digital Deluxe/Vault Editions of the game that will get this early access while those who get the game physically will have to wait until the game’s full release on October 28.

The image for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access pre-load start date can be found down below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming title as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Modern Warfare 2- How to Redeem a Beta Code | Modern Warfare 2- How to Play the Beta | Dates and Platforms | Modern Warfare 2: How to get Early Access to the Campaign | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect