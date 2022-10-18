Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Campaign Early Access Start Date Explained

Another year, another Call of Duty game is about to release. The upcoming entry in the long and storied FPS franchise is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare and the second entry in the new reboot of the Modern Warfare subseries. With a lot of new mechanics and systems being introduced in the game, one of the new things that is also happening with the release of this new game is the ability to gain access to the title’s campaign early. Players that pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Vault Editions of the game have the added perk that the campaign will be available to them up to a week early. While this is great, players will want to know when they will be able to experience this new story in the Modern Warfare world. Luckily, I can clear up any problems you might have. This guide will explain when players can jump in and play the early access campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early Access Start Time Explained

Thanks to a tweet from trusted Call of Duty information source, @CharlieINTEL, we have a look at when players will be able to play the campaign’s early access. The campaign of Modern Warfare 2 will become available on October 20 at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm BST. This makes sense since this is usually the time that updates and patches for Call of Duty titles have gone live over the last few years. It is important to also remind players that it is only the Digital Deluxe/Vault Editions of the game that will get this early access while those who get the game physically will have to wait until the game’s full release on October 28.

The campaign will follow the new storyline setup in 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, picking up 3 years after the formation of Task Force 141. The iconic team that includes Captain Price, Gaz, John “Soap” MacTavish, and Ghost will be heading to Mexico after hearing that the drug cartel Las Alamas and terrorist group Al-Qatala are working together. While there, the team will team up with Mexican Special Forces Operator Colonel Alejandro Vargas and his Los Vaqueros unit.

Below you can find all of the times for different time zones that the Early Access for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign becomes available:

October 20:

10 am PT

11 am MT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm UK

7 pm CEST

October 21:

2 am JST

4 am AEST

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming title as well as Warzone 2.0.

