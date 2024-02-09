MW3 and Warzone: All Year of the Dragon Event Rewards

The Lunar New Year is upon us and to celebrate you can earn some free cosmetics in MW3 and Warzone, with the ultimate reward being a Dragon Scales camo. This guide will show you how to unlock the camo, along with the rest of the rewards that feature in the event.

This event requires you to earn a whole lot of XP while you play your favorite multiplayer, zombies, and battle royale maps and modes.

MW3 and Warzone Year of the Dragon rewards

The rewards you can earn during the event are listed below, along with how much XP you need to rack up to earn each one.

Majestic Warrior weapon sticker (10,000 XP)

(10,000 XP) Double XP token (23,600 XP)

(23,600 XP) Lantern Nights large decal (42,100 XP)

(42,100 XP) Double weapon XP token (67,250 XP)

(67,250 XP) Jade Guardian weapon charm (101,460 XP)

(101,460 XP) Prosperity in Hand large decal (148,000 XP)

(148,000 XP) The Gilded Emperor emblem (211,300 XP)

(211,300 XP) Dragon’s Glow calling card (297,350 XP)

(297,350 XP) Double battle pass XP token (414,350 XP)

(414,350 XP) Dragon Scales camo (573,500 XP)

To earn extra XP towards the event, you can purchase the Full Kit: Dragon Soul: Lunar New Year bundle from the in-game store for 3,000 Call of Duty Points and equip the featured operator skin. The bundle contains 13 items in total, all appropriately themed for Lunar New Year.

In addition, if you have any double XP tokens in your back pocket, using those will help you progress through the rewards much quicker.

The Year of the Dragon will run until February 14, 2024, so you don’t have long to earn your goodies. Once you’ve completed each tier of the event, the Dragon Scales camo will unlock and you will be able to use it on any weapon in MW3 and Warzone.