52 Best Video Games for Kids

Video games don’t always have the best reputation when it comes to children. While there are countless titles available on the market developed for mature audiences, there are just as many that were made to be suitable for kids.

If you’re looking for a new game to enjoy with the youngsters or if you’re looking to inspire a certain kid in your life to get into gaming, keep reading–we’ve compiled dozens of family-friendly titles. These are not ranked in any particular order, and these titles span tons of different genres and styles. As for the ratings, you will find that these games are rated under K or T.

#52 Sonic Superstars

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: October 17, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox | Nintendo

Sonic Superstars is another platformer to take on the beloved Sonic franchise. It’s here we’re tossed into the new mystical Northstar Islands as either Sonic, Tails, Amy, or Knuckles. Just as before, we’re going through several stages collecting rings, battling enemies, and, most importantly, trying to stop the evil Dr. Egman. It looks like Dr. Eggman is again up to no good as he turns the island animals into Badniks, so Sonic and his friends must race through the various levels at record-breaking speeds to foil Eggman’s plans before it’s too late. If you played some of the classic Sonic The Hedgehog games in the past, you should have no problem picking this game up and going through it today.

#51 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Platform: Switch

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Nintendo

If we were to tell you that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is “another 2D Mario game,” you would likely have a good inclination about what to expect. However, that statement would also be a lie because this title will be incredibly different from past 2D games in the genre.

Mario and his friends head to the Flower Kingdom to join Prince Florian for some fun when Bowser shows up to wreck things as usual. But when he touches the Wonder Flower, everything goes haywire, and as a result, Mario and crew have to go through the Flower Kingdom and rid it of Bowser’s influence!

And that’s only the start of the craziness you’ll go through.

#50 Wobbledogs

Platform: PC Switch

Release Date: March 15, 2022

In Wobbledogs, you’re a dog breeder striving to perfect the most adorable and unique breed. You dream of creating new whimsical wobbledogs by mixing different genes and genetics to perfect a mutated dog breed. Care for your pets, train, play, and give them love. Each comes packed with their own unique personality traits and behaviors. Watch as they roam your virtual world and how they interact with the different dogs and objects you’ve played with in this world.

#49 Slime Rancher 2

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: September 22, 2022 (early access)

If you enjoyed Slime Rancher, then check out its sequel. The game again follows Beatrix LeBeau, a young rancher who has decided to venture out in search of new slimes. Taking up to the Rainbow Island, players will explore the mysterious island in search of new slimes and resources for her ranch. However, the more you head into this island and build up a ranch, the more secrets you’ll uncover for the truth behind this island. Meanwhile, as you progress, you’ll get to upgrade Beatrix’s vacpack, expand her conservatory, and unlock some new useful gadgets to make your ranching life easier.

#48 Session: Skate Sim

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: 2022 – 2023

Being a skateboarder isn’t easy. That’s why so many are happy to play skateboarding video games, as it gives them a chance to feel like a skateboarder without having to endure the bumps and bruises that come along with the territory.

In Session: Skate Sim, you won’t simply just “get on a board and go.” Instead, you’ll have to use the unique dual-stick controls to move your boarder’s feet so that they can do various tricks.

Plus, once you “git gud,” you can make special 90s-style videos to prove your mad skills!

So are you ready to shred? If so, get on your board and move it!

#47 Minecraft Legends

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: April 18, 2023

If you’ve gotten tired of building all over the place, perhaps you want to try Minecraft Legends for a bit. The game is much different from the main title as it’s focused on action and team gameplay.

When enemies overrun the world of Minecraft, you’ll jump from server to server to find the enemy hotspots and root out the monsters that reside within.

Plus, since you can do this with friends or online allies, you’ll never have to fight alone! So will you be able to save the blocky world? There’s more to do in here than you realize, so dive on in!

#46 PowerWash Simulator

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: 2022 – 2023

One of the beautiful things about video games is that you can do all sorts of things with all kinds of titles. But could you have ever imagined that there would be a game called PowerWash Simulator? If not, don’t feel bad. We’re sure many are in that boat with you. But the fact remains that the game exists, and it might be more addicting than you think.

The game’s purpose is simple. You get a power washer and are hired to clean various things. That’s all you need to do. But doing it well can take time and effort.

Oh, and there’s DLC from famous games and properties somehow. It doesn’t make sense, but it’s there!

#45 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Platform: Switch

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Easily one of the most anticipated sequels ever, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes the Hyrule you knew from the previous games and expands it to new heights and depths. Literally!

In the game, Zelda and Link accidentally awaken Ganondorf, and Hyrule is torn asunder once again. To stop this, Link must go across the land, regain allies, and learn the truth about what happened with Zelda.

With new gameplay mechanics never-before-seen in the series, you’ll marvel at how much there is to do and how you can use these skills to get around, fight enemies, and more!

Oh, and you can use them to torture Koroks. Don’t feel bad. Many have already done that.

#44 Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 2022

Genre: Platformer

Nintendo

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a fantastic game for little ones to try out on the Switch. Players guide Kirby on an adventure through a bright and quirky world as they scour the Forgotten Lands for the missing Waddle Dees. This game is a cute and colorful platformer with a solid level of challenge for kids. It can be played either solo or in multiplayer mode, which means kids can explore, hunt for treasure, and best enemies on their own or with another family member or friend. This is a great little adventure for young ones, and as always with most Nintendo titles, you’re guaranteed a family-friendly, colorful caper that kids will adore for years to come.

#43 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBOX X/S

Release Date: April 5, 2022

Genre: Action-adventure

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Long ago, in a galaxy far, far away…actually, hold on. Not so long ago in a place that is only far away if you can’t reach it by vehicle, someone realized that if they took the LEGO franchise and added Star Wars into it, they could make a lot of money. At first, it was all about making LEGO Star Wars toys, but someone had the bright idea to add video games into the mix. Not surprisingly, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been hugely successful.

Great for kids and adults alike, The Skywalker Saga is light-hearted and provides enough of a challenge to keep players coming back for a while. Following the game’s launch, a number of DLC packs were added, including those based on The Mandalorian and Rogue One.

#42 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release Date: December 16, 2021

Genre: Survival Horror

PC | PlayStation

Five Nights at Freddy’s has become a massively popular horror game franchise over the last decade. Despite their fear factor, the games have been aimed more toward kids, with the titles typically taking place in an entertainment center much like Chuck E. Cheese. Players are tasked with becoming security guards each night, keeping an eye on the animatronics–but it’s soon discovered that these machines turn murderous after the sun goes down. Players must survive the night until the building doors unlock once again.

In the most recent entry, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, players can move freely throughout the facility rather than being confined to one room like the previous titles. A stealth-based survival horror experience, you’ll have to manage your devices, which require batteries to recharge. These devices are crucial as they can either be used to fight back against enemies or to hack into the camera system to see where the robots are currently located in the building. In a unique twist, this game features multiple endings depending on your decisions.

#41 Among Us

Platforms: iOS, Android, PC, NS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: June 15, 2018 (iOS/Android)

Genre: Social Deduction

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Among Us blew up in popularity during the height of the pandemic in 2020 despite releasing a few years prior. As most of us were going through quarantines and lockdowns, we looked to socialize in other ways–through phones, the internet, and video games. It makes sense that Among Us blew up during this time, and the social deduction game continues to be a fan favorite years later.

Players are given menial tasks to complete, such as inputting codes, connecting wires to panels, or taking out the garbage. These quests are simple enough–however, among you are impostors tasked with killing off all the other players without being caught. Without the ability to talk with individuals during rounds, the only way to chat is through emergency meetings or by discovering a dead body. From there, it’s a slew of instant messages popping up asking for clues and evidence while pointing fingers at one another. Soon after, players will vote on what character to vote out. If successful, an impostor is disposed of, but if wrong, the impostors have even fewer crew members to take out.

#40 Rayman Legends

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3, PS4, PS5, (Backward Compatible with the PS4) PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (Backward Compatible with the Xbox One & Xbox 360)



Release Date : PC, PS3, Wii U, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita – September 3, 2013 / PS4, Xbox One – February 18, 2014 / Nintendo Switch – September 12, 2017



Genre: Platform

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Rayman made his much-anticipated return with the 2013 title Rayman Legends. This time around, Rayman and his friends discover mysterious paintings that transport them into a new and mythical world. In order to get home, Rayman and his company of fellow compadres must jump, run, and slap their way through each world.

Rayman Legends features four-player co-op, making this a particularly fun game for local multiplayer. At any point in the game, three other friends can jump into the campaign seamlessly, or take part in different challenge-based modes. To top it off, there are plenty of classic Rayman Origins levels with improved visuals, so longtime fans can appreciate this title along with younger players.

#39 LittleBigPlanet 3

Platform: PS3, PS4

Release Date: November 18, 2014

Genre: Puzzle-platform, sandbox

PlayStation

Currently the final installment to the LittleBigPlanet main series, LittleBigPlanet 3 offers gamers an addicting puzzle-platformer to enjoy with a friend. Overall, the game follows the same gameplay mechanics as the previous entries in the series.

The third installment to the series brings in three additional characters, each offering their own unique abilities that come in handy when solving certain puzzles as players progress through the campaign.

Luckily, once you complete the game, the development team has allowed user-created levels to be uploaded. As such, players are able to craft their own levels and upload them for other gamers to enjoy. Let the kids be creative!

#38 Lego Games

While we previously added a Star Wars Lego entry, it struck us that literally every Lego title is a great pick for the little ones. We suggest picking up any of these titles if you want a fun co-op experience that can be enjoyed both by adults and children. Whether you have a younger sibling or child, the Lego games have been well-recieved over the years, with gameplay often combining hack and slash, beat ’em up combat and a slew of puzzles to solve. The narrative for each game is usually very lighthearted, so younger players shouldn’t have a problem when it comes to the storyline.

#37 Ratchet & Clank

Platform: PS2, PS3, PS Portable, PS Vita, PS4, PS5, Android, iOS

Release Date :

First release – Ratchet & Clank, November 4, 2002

Latest Release – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, June 11, 2021

PlayStation

Ratchet & Clank is a classic platformer that many older games remember playing back in their PlayStation 2 days. There are plenty of titles in the franchise to enjoy, with the original game getting a remaster for the PS4 in 2016. Highly praised by critics and players alike for its controls and world design, it’s easy for kids to get into with fun sci-fi characters and quirky protagonists. Last year’s Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was a major success, nominated for over two dozen awards including Game of the Year. If you have a PS5, this is a great game to experience as a family.



#36 Rocket League

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS5

Release Date: July 7, 2015

Genre: Sports

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

It doesn’t take many words to describe Rocket League. The game quickly exploded in popularity when it launched back in 2015 and its popularity still holds strong to this day. Essentially, Rocket League is a soccer title, but instead of playing with humans, it’s played with lightning-fast vehicles that can launch into the air to either block or knock the ball into a goal post. Luckily, the game has gone free-to-play, so there’s nothing stopping you or your children from trying it out!

#35 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Platform: PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date: PS4 – June 30, 2017 / PC, Switch, Xbox One – June 29, 2018

Genre: Platform

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Crash Bandicoot is a legendary franchise, starting way back on the original Sony PlayStation. Decades later, the original three titles were finally remastered, giving original fans plenty of nostalgia and new fans an excellent introduction to one of the best platforming series ever made. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy includes Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. These lighthearted games are easy to pick up and play, with no deep story to contemplate. Fair warning–the remastered collection is quite a bit more difficult than the original titles.

Likewise, the kart racing title Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is something that may be of interest. (Read on–we’ve added that below.)

#34 Tearaway Unfolded

Platform: PS4

Release Date: September 8, 2015

Genre: Platformer, adventure

PlayStation

Tearaway Unfolded is the retelling of Tearaway on the PlayStation Vita. If you haven’t played the PS Vita title, Tearaway follows a mail carrier with a mission to deliver messages. In order to do so, the protagonist must traverse through obstacle-filled areas. This entire world is constructed by paper, leaving parts of the environment interactive–for instance, on the PS Vita, players were able to use the rear touch panel to give the effect of pushing their fingers into the world to progress through certain areas. Players are now able to enjoy an expanded version of this quirky little on the PlayStation 4.

#33 Sonic Mania

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Amazon Luna

Release Date: PS4, Switch, Xbox One – August 15, 2017 / Windows – August 29, 2017

Amazon Luna – October 21, 2020

Genre: Platformer

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game staple. Decades have passed since the first Sonic title was released, but Sonic games are still being pumped out. Sonic Mania is a side-scrolling platformer that fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog game will love, keeping the original platforming setup and the speed that fans of the blue hedgehog love. However, gamers can expect new boss fights, expanded levels, and elements new to the franchise. There’s a good chance this could be your child’s first entry to the Sonic IP outside of the recent live-action film adaptations.

#32 Overcooked

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, XSX|S

Release Date: PC, PS4, Xbox One – August 2, 2016 / Nintendo Switch – June 27, 2017 / Xbox Series X/S – November 10, 2020 / PS5 – November 12, 2020

Genre: Simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Overcooked is a cooking simulator with a stressful twist. Developed by Ghost Town Games, players take on the role of a chef who must prepare a variety of meals within the time limit. However, the game is filled with obstacles and hazards forcing players to quickly work together in order to send the orders out. This is a wacky game to play with friends, but it might be a little intense for players with anxiety. You’ll need to work on communication with your partners to ensure that the right dishes are sent out on time and prepared correctly.

#31 Overcooked 2

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox One, PS5, XSX|S, Amazon Luna

Release Date: August 7, 2018

Genre: Simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

It’s worth bringing up Overcooked 2 as well. Just like the first installment, the second game has been enhanced in a number of noticeable ways. Players have new kitchens to work with, new obstacles, and even a new mechanic which allows players to throw ingredients and dishes to each other. Likewise, there is the added benefit of online multiplayer, making it easier to connect with friends and family for some seriously stressful cooking action. If you picked up the first game and found it fun, give the sequel a chance. With that said, you could skip out on Overcooked and move right on to Overcooked 2 without any issues.

#30 Minecraft

Platform: PC, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS, Xbox 360, Raspberry Pi, Windows Phone, PS3, Fire OS, PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, Universal Windows Platform, Wii U, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 3DS

Release Date: November 18, 2011

Genre: Sandbox, survival

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Minecraft continues to bring in gamers of all ages to enjoy endless crafting and exploration of a massive randomly generated world. The game has been around for over a decade and asks players to survive in a pixelated block world. In order to do so, players must seek out various resources while building a shelter that will protect the protagonist from hostile enemies that spawn around the game’s world. This is a fun game for all ages and one that’s especially great for children. The game features online connectivity, allowing players to build new worlds or explore with friends.

#29 Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox one

Release Date: February 23, 2016

Genre: Tower defense, third-person shooter

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 plays out similar to its predecessor. Developed by PopCap Games, the title is a tower defense third-person shooter where players go head-to-head in a variety of game modes. Speaking of game modes, most of the previous title’s game modes have returned and several new modes have been added, with over ten to choose from. In regards to the campaign’s narrative, Garden Warfare 2 takes place after the events of the first title in which Dr. Edgar George Zomboss has reached out to his future self in order to utilize new technological advances against the Plants.

#28 A Hat in Time

Platform: macOS, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : macOS, PC – October 5, 2017 / PS4 – December 5, 2017 / Xbox One – December 7, 2017 / Nintendo Switch – October 18, 2019

Genre: Platform, action-adventure

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

In 2017, the developers at Gears for Breakfast released a platformer resembling a beloved platform title released for the Nintendo 64. A Hat in Time feels similar to Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie, with an emphasis on collecting missing pieces scattered through the game world. Players take on the role of a young girl named Hat Kid who has the ability to travel through space. On her way home. she is intercepted by a Mafia group under the control of the evil Mustache Girl. Now stuck, players are forced to battle against the Mustache Girl and gather the time pieces before her goons manage to collect them all.

#27 Yooka-Laylee

Platform: PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One – April 11, 2017 / Nintendo Switch – December 14, 2017

Genre: Platform

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The development team at Playtonic Games features several former key staff members from Studio Rare. As such, the team opted to make a spiritual successor to one of their most successful titles, Banjo-Kazooie. Much like Banjo-Kazooie, Yooka-Laylee includes tons of items to collect during your platforming adventure. Also similar to Banjo-Kazooie, players will control two main characters who must stop the evil Dr. Quak from stealing all world literature and selling it for profit. Much like the previous entry, this is a welcoming platformer for children that isn’t too difficult.

#26 Unravel

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox one

Release Date: 9 February 2016

Genre: Puzzle-platformer

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

From Coldwood Interactive comes Unravel, a beautiful title telling a story of a small figure made from red yarn. Players are tasked with exploring a detailed world and locating memories. Being made of yarn, to progress, our protagonist must unravel itself to reach new areas. This is a puzzle game as much as it is a platformer, and as our adorable yarn figure loses more and more yarn, gamers must figure out a means to claim more thread or use what’s available to reach new areas.

#25 Unravel Two

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: PC, PS4, Xbox One – June 9, 2018 / Nintendo Switch – March 22, 2019

Genre: Puzzle-platform

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Speaking of Unravel, Unravel Two was a surprise release during E3 2018. The big change-up in this title is the addition of two-player local multiplayer co-op. Similar to the previous title, players will control a pair of yarn creatures that must make their way through a series of increasingly difficult levels. With a limited amount of yarn attached to their bodies restricting their movement, each level requires a bit of puzzle-solving in order to progress. With new hostile enemies and locations to deal with, players will desperately need the help of a friend in order to progress through the game.

#24 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: PC, PS4, Xbox One – January 26, 2018 / Nintendo Switch – September 28, 2018

Genre: Fighting

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the latest titles in the popular Dragon Ball franchise, and more games continue to release frequently. This game was developed by Arc System Works, best known for their Guilty Gear and BlazBlue series. Players will choose three characters to fight with during each match. For those more interested in the narrative (and for little ones who have watched the anime series), the game will follow a newly-revived Android 16 and his army of androids that are designed to look like various familiar characters. Many critics have called this one of the best fighting games in recent memory, so fans and newcomers should give it a try.

#23 The Crew 2

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: PS4, Xbox One, PC – June 29, 2018 / Stadia – March 25, 2020

Genre: Racing

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The Crew 2 is the sequel to the 2014 release The Crew. The gameplay is similar, and players will be roaming around an open world environment racing cars, motorcycles, boats, and airplanes. At its core, The Crew 2 is still very much a racing title with a compelling narrative for players to unravel. The protagonist is an up-and-coming racer working to become a successful addition to the racing industry. While players can enjoy the game alone, there is a robust multiplayer mode in which you can race against other players online in a wide variety of tracks set in a scaled-down version of the United States.

#22 Mega Man 11

Platform: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date: October 2, 2018

Genre: Action, platform

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The Mega Man franchise has been around for ages, and it’s hard to imagine the video game world without it. Mega Man 11 features the titular character as he embarks on a quest to defeat Dr. Wily. Within the game, Dr. Wily controls eight Robot Masters ready to stop players as they try to progress through the game. However, it looks like Mega Man has a few new tricks up his sleeve, such as the ability to manipulate time along with more powerful attacks. Outside of these new features, players will also find a few new game modes including Time Trials and Missions. You can also battle it out with your friends or other players on the Global Leaderboard.

#21 Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Platform: Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4

Release Date: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One – October 16, 2018

PC – April 30, 2019

Genre : Action-adventure

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Starlink: Battle for Atlas is a space adventure title developed by Ubisoft. The game is one of the few titles in recent memory to use the ‘toys-to-life’ game model, allowing players to purchase physical toys that can be used in conjunction with the video game. Set in a future where players find Equinox, their mothership, has been shot down by an unruly force known as The Forgotten Legion, the center of the game’s controversy is Wardens, an ancient race that left much of its technology behind in ruins. It’s this technology that The Forgotten Legion aims to study and use for their own advances. Most of this game has players exploring different worlds, meeting alien species to form alliances, and building up their ranks. As mentioned, the game does feature a ‘toys-to-life’ component, allowing you to purchase various packs that will add specific upgrades to your ship or even add in new characters.

#20 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 21, 2019

Genre: Kart racing

Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Originally released back in 1999 for the PlayStation, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is one of our favorite games given new life. This racing game is similar to Nintendo’s Mario Kart franchise, instead using characters and environments from the Crash Bandicoot series. This remake improves handling and graphics, bringing one of the most beloved titles of the late 90s to a new generation. As mentioned, the gameplay is much like Mario Kart, tasking players with racing through a variety of courses while gathering power-ups to use. These can boost your character’s speed or help take out the competition.

With over thirty courses available, the developers at Beenox also added a few new mechanics to the game. For instance, players will be able to customize their karts and access an online multiplayer mode. While you may find all the same characters present that were featured in the original release, a few new character skins and karts have also been added into the mix for players to unlock.

#19 Wobbledogs

Platforms: PC

Release Date: March 2022

Genre: Sandbox

PC

Wobbledogs is like no game you’ve ever played before. Players are tasked with taking care of dogs within a self-contained hive that can mutate the animal’s shape from the inside out. The dogs will age and mutate at a quick pace, all interacting with one another and influencing the evolutions that each will undergo. You’ll even be able to feed them different foods and craft new kinds of dogs, but be careful–the dogs can die. If this happens, the animals will eat one another to gain different abilities and powers. Also important to mention: you can pet the dogs in this game.

#18 Wii Sports

Platform: Wii

Release Date: November 19, 2006

Genre: Sports

Nintendo

While we’re trying to stick with more modern games that are easily accessible, it’s difficult not to mention Wii Sports. The Nintendo Wii had its issues, but its simplistic motion controls easily allowed anyone to quickly play its library of titles. With that said, if you don’t have a Nintendo Wii, it’s easy to pick one up online without breaking the bank. Likewise, Wii Sports was a pack-in game so everyone had a copy. Players use the Wii Remote to participate in a variety of sports both in single-player and multiplayer modes. This includes golf, bowling, tennis, boxing, and baseball.

Thankfully, in February 2022, Nintendo Switch Sports was announced, bringing a new version of the game to the company’s best-selling console. The title was released on April 29, 2022.

#17 Super Mario Odyssey

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 27, 2017

Genre: Platform, action-adventure

Nintendo

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the latest mainline Mario titles to release. Available on the Nintendo Switch, players can expect a 3D Mario experience similar to Super Mario 64, exploring different worlds and collecting moons by defeating bosses or completing a series of platform challenges. The big change-up in this game is that Mario has the help of a special hat that he can throw at practically any object or character. From there, players take the role of that object which comes with unique attributes, such as a frog that can jump high into the air. There are a ton of fantastic Mario titles, and all are suitable for a younger audience. This is just our recent favorite.

#16 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: April 28, 2017

Genre: Action, Racing

Nintendo

Speaking of Mario, you can’t forget about Mario Kart. This franchise has been around since the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and has continued to inspire new installments ever since. Fans will find that this is the pinnacle of kart racers as players race around iconic themed courses and can step into the roles of different Nintendo characters. From there, it’s all about getting first place without getting wrecked or falling off the edge of the track. Fortunately, there are several power-ups players can collect while on the course, each granting different buffs to offer a short burst of speed or different weapons you can use to attack the opposing racers on the track. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the latest installment available on consoles for players to enjoy. Believe us–it does everything right.

#15 Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: December 7, 2018

Genre: Fighting

Nintendo

Keeping up with the Mario theme, Super Smash Bros Ultimate likely needs no introduction. Super Smash Bros got its start on the Nintendo 64 at a time when Nintendo wanted to release a platform fighter. Rather than creating unique characters to add to the roster, the company decided to use a variety of characters from past titles. Players could pick famous fighters such as Mario, Samus, Ness, Kirby, and Link, battling against opponents in a variety of themed maps. Over the years, the IP has exploded in popularity, with each installment continuing to bring new fighters, courses, and item drops to the title. Super Smash Bros Ultimate took things to the next level by not only offering new courses, fighters, item drops, and a campaign but bringing back every fighter that has shown up in the IP so far. Whether you’re on the more competitive side or you’re just looking to kill some time with friends, this is an addictive title for the whole family.

#14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Genre: Social simulation

Nintendo

Animal Crossing is an IP with a storied history. This life simulation series puts players into the shoes of a character living in a world of adorable anthropomorphic animals. The games are meant to be relaxing, with players gathering resources, crafting items, inviting cute animals to live on their island, and designing their space, constantly making adjustments to their home or world in general. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players have an entire island to renovate in the hopes of convincing characters to move in. The game also blew up in popularity due to its release at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the ability to connect with other players and visit islands around the world, it allowed players to connect in a time of uncertainty. Animal Crossing has always inspired creativity, so this is a great title for growing minds.

#13 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Wii U

Release Date: March 3, 2017

Genre: Action-adventure

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda first debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System. This adventure game series is just as relevant today, with new installments on the way. Currently, the latest installment for the series is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which follows the protagonist Link awakening after a long slumber and learning that the evil Calamity Ganon is getting ready to unleash havoc across the kingdom of Hyrule. Along the journey, players take Link to different locations around the vast world, clearing out dungeons, solving puzzles, and completing side quests for useful rewards. Set in a massive open-world environment, there are plenty of areas to explore as you slowly get ready for your bout with Ganon. It’s possible to pour hundreds of hours into this title–but that will keep you busy while we wait for Breath of the Wild 2.

#12 Pokemon Sword & Shield

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 15, 2019

Genre: Role-playing

Nintendo

The Pokemon franchise is another IP that continues to thrive years after its debut. From the animated series and trading cards to a catalog of video games, there’s a ton of Pokemon to discover. Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Shield was released back in 2019, and like the previous Pokemon games, players venture out to study, collect, and battle against Pokemon in the wild. Along the way, players strive to become the greatest Pokemon trainer by collecting Gym Leader badges. It will take players quite a bit of time to level up their Pokemon and battle against opponents on their journey, and the game has two different installments available, each offering some slight differences in terms of some of the Pokemon available.

#11 Fall Guys

Platform: PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: PC, PS4 – August 4, 2020 / Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S – June 21, 2022

Genre: Battle Royale, platform

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

During the summer of 2020, most of the world was going through strict stay-at-home orders in hopes of further avoiding the spread of the coronavirus. Fortunately, Fall Guys proved to be a great distraction. Straying from other battle royale games where the primary goal is to gun your way to victory, Fall Guys instead features a quirky collection of minigames. Sixty players start in a randomized game. From there, players must make it to the end of the course to proceed to the next round. Ultimately, the goal is to be the last player standing, but with the wacky obstacle courses to complete, it’s tough to not only reach the end but secure the victory. With that said, it’s even more difficult to put the controller down. Now free-to-play, it’s a great time to get started.

#10 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : PS4, Xbox One – November 13, 2018 / PC, Switch – September 3, 2019

Genre: Platform

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

If you were gaming back in the 1990s, you’re familiar with this iconic purple dragon. Spyro remains a hit IP to this day, and years after the original games were released, kids can finally give this game series a go on modern platforms. Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a remastered collection of the original Spyro trilogy developed and released by developers Insomniac Games. With overhauled graphics and tighter controls, fans of the originals have been blessed with this long-awaited release. This game comes from developers Toys For Bob who also worked on the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy along with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time–which you’ll find below.

#9 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, XSX|S, PC

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Switch, PS5, XSX – March 12, 2021 / PC – March 26, 2021

Genre: Platform

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

It’s been years since we had a new mainline installment in the Crash Bandicoot series. The iconic character moved plenty of PlayStation units back in the day, but his popularity has waned in recent years. After the launch of both Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, things have turned around for Crash. Fortunately, the developers at Toys For Bob noticed and were able to bring out a new mainline installment with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Following the events of the previous title release, Crash Bandicoot: Warped–launched in 1998–players can expect a big platformer title with longer levels and boss fights. The story follows Doctor Neo Cortex and Doctor Nefarious Tropy who manage to escape their imprisonment at the end of time and space.

#8 Terraria

Platform: PC, PS3, Xbox 360,

PS Vita, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

Release Date: May 16, 2011

Genre: Action-adventure, sandbox

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

In a lot of ways, Terraria is like Minecraft, featuring an expansive world for players to explore. You’ll mine for resources, craft, and attempt to survive those creatures who would cause you harm. Rather than being a 3D title, this 2D pixel game feels like it came from the Super Nintendo generation. If you like combat, get ready to face tons of different monsters and enemies lurking within the world, from giant skeleton monsters and a flying eyeball to zombies. If you enjoy Minecraft and want something similar, give Terraria a try. With remarkable staying power, it looks like the title might be getting a sequel soon.

#7 Worms

Platform: Team17, MicroProse, THQ, Microsoft Game Studios, Sega, Codemasters

Release Date:

First Release – Worms, November 17, 1995

Latest Release – Worms Rumble, December 1, 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The Worms franchise is something worth investigating. An iconic strategy game, players must command an army of worms around the map. With the use of different types of firepower, players will attempt to take out the opposing forces. Full of crude humor and cartoon violence, the game is still rated E for everyone, so feel free to enjoy it with the kids. Since the game series got started back in 1995 and continues to inspire new releases both as mainline installments and spin-off titles, you can likely find a Worms game or two on just about any platform you happen to own.

#6 Luigi’s Mansion 3

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 31, 2019

Genre: Action-adventure

Nintendo

In Luigi’s Mansion 3, players take on the iconic role of Luigi who is invited to stay at a resort with his friends. However, it’s soon discovered that the resort is haunted, and with all of his friends seemingly gone, Luigi is forced to use his specialized tools to attack, stun, and capture the ghosts he finds within. Players will need to solve puzzles, seek out your friends, and battle against enemies throughout the entire resort. Unfortunately, the earlier titles have yet to make their debut on the Nintendo Switch and there’s no telling if we’ll see those games release on the platform.

#5 Splatoon 2

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 21, 2017

Genre: Third-person shooter

Nintendo

Splatoon 2, the direct sequel to Splatoon, is a wacky third-person shooter. Players take the role of inklings–squid-like characters that can transform into either humanoid creatures or squid at will. Players battle against each other by firing different colored ink, attempting to fill the level with your team’s ink color while taking out the opposing team. You’ll also have the added benefit of turning into a squid and diving into their team’s ink to quickly escape from firefights or to traverse the map. With this being such a popular IP, it’s not surprising to see this game series receiving a third installment, with Splatoon 3 slated to launch into the marketplace in September 2022.

#4 Yoshi’s Crafted World

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 29, 2019

Genre: Platform, side-scrolling

Nintendo

Yoshi’s Crafted World follows Yoshi in a brand new platforming adventure. When Kamek and Baby Bowser attempt to steal the Sundream Stone–which has the power to make anyone’s dreams come true–they accidentally send gems scattered around the land, forcing Yoshi to go out and collect them. What makes this game a bit different is that the world is made of construction paper, meaning there are some unique puzzles for players to solve. Some of these puzzles even force players to look from different angles to find the right perspective. Colorful and cute, this is a game for all ages to enjoy.

#3 Arms

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 16, 2017

Genre: Fighting

Nintendo

Arms was developed by Nintendo to help showcase the power of the Nintendo Joy-Cons. Releasing a few months after the launch of the Nintendo Switch, this futuristic boxing game features robotic characters with spring arms, allowing players to throw out their arms while holding a Joy-Con to launch their fists forward. However, there are some different techniques that give the player the ability to curve and twist their arm as well. It’s a wacky fighting game, but one that allows your child to move around and become a bit more active while playing.

#2 Untitled Goose Game

Platform: macOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: macOS, PC, Switch 20 September 2019 / PS4, Xbox One 17 December 2019

Genre: Puzzle, stealth

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Untitled Goose Game is a silly little title that has blown up since its launch in 2019. This game has players taking on the role of a goose that’s ready to get into mischief. From grabbing objects, annoying civilians, and tricking humans, the game mixes in stealth and puzzle-solving gameplay. Scoring highly with critics and fans alike, those that want a humorous game suitable for a young audience will likely see this title being recommended everywhere. Sometimes, you don’t need a deep story or difficult gameplay–you just want to mess with people.

#1 Moving Out

Platform: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date: April 28, 2020

Genre: Puzzle, action

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Moving Out is a bit like Overcooked. Instead of cooking, however, this game tasks players with working for a moving company. Within the game, players are tasked with moving different objects and furniture out of a home on time and without breaking anything. However, with so many hazardous obstacles and oddly shaped furniture, this game becomes a chaotic puzzle. Players will have to work together to lift up heavy objects and quickly get them in position to leave the home or toss objects between each other. If you enjoy the Overcooked games, you’ll love this stress-inducing title.