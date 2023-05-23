Fortnite Brings Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 To The Game

As we’ve noted before on the site, one of the biggest things that has allowed Fortnite to endure ever since Epic Games first made it a battle royale title is the numerous skins/outfits you can get. Sure, there are plenty of gameplay reasons why it endured, but cosmetics are something that most people get hyped to see more than anything else. Case in point, when it was rumored that more Spider-Men costumes would debut in the game, many wondered who would get the call. Today, the Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 skins have arrived in the game. So, of course, that means it’s time to say, “What’s up, Danger?”

As you’ll see in the trailer below, the versions of Miles and Spider-Man 2099 are taken straight from the upcoming movie Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse, the sequel to the movie that helped make Miles more of a household name. They even reference the movie several times in the trailer below via cameos like Spider-Ham and the “falling down” shot at the end. So if you’re a fan of the movie, you’ll love the references.

There’s more to the Spider-Verse to be uncovered in Fortnite! Complete Spidey-themed Quests and pick up the Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit and Spider-Man 2099 Outfit today. pic.twitter.com/1VMEOOWfjS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 23, 2023

For those unfamiliar with either character, we’ll give you a brief bio of both.

Marvel Comics made Miles Morales when they had their “Ultimate” universe still around. Legendary writer Brian Michael Bendis created that universe, and he crafted a new universe with twists on certain roles and characters to create something fresh and new. Eventually, that meant killing off Peter Parker for a time and having a new kid step up in Miles Morales. While fans were initially against that for various reasons, the way that Miles was portrayed made him beloved. Eventually, he was brought to the main universe and has been a staple in shows, comics, and certain video game series ever since.

As for Spider-Man 2099, AKA Miguel O’Hara, he’s from the future, if not obvious. His powers differ from Peter or Miles, and his origin isn’t the same as simply “getting bitten by a spider.” But once he became a hero, he did his best to save the dystopian future that he lived in. He’s a good guy who sometimes puts too much pressure on himself but always fights to make a better world.

So to have these two characters in Fortnite is a cool thing and something that everyone should check out if they have the chance. Plus, this is coming out before their movie arrives on June 2nd.