Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Gets New Trailer and Details

One of the more surprising elements of last week’s Summer Game Fest was that many titles were announced and announced ahead of other events by other publishers. One of the biggest ones was Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. The game is the latest in the fan-favorite franchise, but one look at the game could tell you that things were going to be much different this time around. At the Ubisoft Forward event, the game’s director took the stage and showed off a new trailer highlighting the battles you’d be in and the world you’d get to explore.

First up, below is an animated trailer for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, and in it, you’ll see the various weapons and abilities that your character will have, as well as the numerous enemies you’re going to fight. As you can see, the style is more anime than previous iterations, and that shows that the team is focused more on the gameplay and giving gamers a unique world to delve into. Check it out below:

Once that was over, the director discussed the game’s story and your role. You take on the part of a young warrior in an elite group called The Immortals. The group has one goal, to protect Prince Hassan. However, he’s soon kidnapped, and the group is sent to a forbidden land to attempt to get him back.

That’s when things get a bit messy for your character. You get separated from your crew, and the land you find yourself in is full of both monsters and contradictions. For example, the game’s director described the kingdom as a place where the “past meets the future,” and you’ll need to adapt to survive it.

The game was confirmed to be semi-open-world in the style of Metroidvania. You’ll unlock new game areas after you gain and master new abilities. Furthermore, like past games in the series, your timing and ability to master your skills are paramount to your surviving.

Another thing that’s returning is the time reversal and traversal skills. However, you won’t be the only character in the game who can do such things, and you’ll need to learn new time abilities to counter them, defy gravity, and save the day.

It’s clear that Ubisoft is proud of what it’s made with this game, and they’re excited to put it into gamers’ hands when it arrives on January 18th, 2024.