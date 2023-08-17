The Last of Us Showrunner Says Four Seasons Sounds Good

The Last of Us was a massive hit when Naughty Dog first delivered it into the marketplace. Since then, the game has seen a remastered edition along with a remake. But what made a new resurgence for this franchise lately was the hit HBO live-action adaptation. It might have been a relatively easy game to adapt as well since Naughty Dog was known for delivering detailed and cinematic video game experiences. However, while the show’s first season was a hit, there might already be an end on the showrunner’s horizon.

Craig Mazin is one of the key members to get this adaptation up and running. With HBO greenlighting the show, the first season has already aired with plenty of fanfare. But that doesn’t mean there’s not some hold-up for the next season. As you might already be aware, a big strike is going on in Hollywood, causing productions to get held up. While the strikes continue, Craig Mazin is fine with talking about what’s to come. Recently, the individual spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the series.

During their conversation, the topic of getting a budget to ensure the future season is taken care of. However, Craig noted that he’s never experienced an instance where networks immediately met a budget need. Instead, there is a back-and-forth between ensuring they have the budget required to execute a second season, a third season, and a fourth season. That caused the reporter to press on the fourth season referenced.

You never know. It can end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we’re telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more. The best news is the audience wants more. We will not indulge a desire for more simply to make them happier when they hear how many episodes are announced. And if they don’t like how many episodes are in a season because they want more, well, OK. But when all is said and done, I think the wisdom of how we lay it out will hopefully be clear. I don’t know if any season will actually have the same amount of episodes. But, whatever, the number’s not important. What’s important is when they get to the end of the season, they’re like, “That was a good season.” Craig Mazin – The Hollywood Reporter

Craig Mazin noted that four seasons seems like a good number. However, he did note that it could very well end up being three or five seasons. It is just a matter of determining how many episodes a season might need to execute a storyline. Right now, we don’t know just when the show might end, but it does look like Craig is partial to wrapping up the narrative by four seasons.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that the production was in the middle of finding Abby for the show. However, the strike had stopped them in their tracks. Still, it was noted that Abby was the first role that they wanted to tackle for the new season. So right now, it seems like we’ll be waiting for the strike to end before we know who might get the role and when filming will begin.