The Walking Dead Destinies Announced

Plenty of video games are adaptations of TV shows, movies, comics, and everything in between, and The Walking Dead is one franchise that has had plenty of video games made after it. Not all of them have been good, but a few standouts exist. However, one thing that no one had done was make an adaptation of the TV show that was on AMC for years. It helped take the franchise to new heights, and many are still attached to it despite its finale recently. But now, The Walking Dead Destinies will help you relive those adventures and change fate along the way.

The game is made in collaboration between GameMill Entertainment and AMC, and it’ll put you into the role of Rick Grimes as he faces down “key events” from seasons 1-4 of the show. That’s right. You’ll relive some of the best seasons from Rick’s perspective. However, as we teased, you won’t have to let things happen like in the show.

There will be moments in the game where you’ll get to make a choice. Those choices will allow certain people to live and others to die, even if that’s not how it happened in the show. Furthermore, it won’t just be “minor characters” that you’ll have an effect on. Characters like Shane, Carol, Daryl, Carl, and more will be in the title and have abilities that Rick will need to use to survive.

It might be curious to some that this game is happening at all. But it really showcases the love of the TV show. The Walking Dead Destinies will potentially let fans keep their favorite characters alive or let others they “weren’t fans of” die off to see how the game and story will change.

The real question is what will happen if the game is a success. Again, the title will only cover Seasons 1-4 of the show, which means there’s a lot left to get into, including the arrival of Negan, who had a profound impact on the show and its characters.

And as you’ll see in the trailer below, there’s apparently a scenario where Rick Grimes dies and can be turned into a zombie. We’re sure some of you will be eager to see that.

The game is being developed for all platforms, but no release date has been given. It’ll be curious to see how everything plays out once the title arrives. You can watch the reveal trailer below: