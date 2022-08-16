New Footage of Hogwarts Legacy Coming Soon

Photo Credit: Steam

Fans may have been a little disappointed when it was announced that Hogwarts Legacy, an upcoming game set in the Harry Potter universe, would be delayed until 2023. The developers made the announcement with the explanation that they wanted to deliver the best version of the game they could, so instead of December 2022, the new release date is February 10, 2023. It’s an explanation we’re hearing more and more, but honestly, it isn’t a bad one. Creating quality games for the fans should be the goal.

However, that doesn’t mean Hogwarts Legacy fans have to go the entire year without any more news about the game. According to the journalist and presenter, Geoff Keighley, there will be an “exclusive new look at Hogwarts Legacy” during this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live. Gamescom Opening Night Live is the pre-show for the German Gamescom expo. While the expo will be held in Cologne and in-person, the Opening Night Live will be streaming live from Germany on August 23, 2022. Geoff Keighly will be hosting, and for the first time ever, will share the stage. His co-host will be GameStar’s Natascha Becker, from Germany.

About what the Opening Night Live would offer, Keighley said, “More than 20 games will be on stage: it’s going to be a big spectacle. We have some very cool guests that are coming to Germany to join us on stage as well to reveal their games and showcase new content.” Among those cool games will be footage of the new Goat Simulator 3 and Sonic Frontiers. There will also be new games announced during the event that were not ready during the Summer Game Fest. He said altogether, there will be around two hours of content, including “gameplay clips, trailers, and announcements.“

Hogwarts Legacy will be an open-world action RPG that lets you experience Hogwarts long before Harry and his team were even born. Set during the 1800s, there will be plenty to explore. You play a customizable student at Hogwarts, so you will get to take the classes you’ve always wished you could take. Mix potions, cast spells, and, in true Hogwarts fashion, stumble upon an ancient secret that puts the entire wizarding world in danger! There will be plenty of dark wizards to battle and fantastic beasts to interact with, including the Hippogriff.

Being able to customize your character is a game changer, especially in a time when the well-known and loved Harry Potter cast of characters are not around. It will let players feel truly immersed in the open-world environment, which for many of us would be a dream come true. It’s no wonder why fans are so excited for this game to launch! We’ll have to be patient a little longer, but at least we know that there will be a bit more footage to cling to coming very soon.

