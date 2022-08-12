Hogwarts Legacy Launching February 10

It’s been confirmed that the highly-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10 next year. As revealed on the game’s official Twitter account earlier today, the upcoming action RPG will now be making its way onto PC and console platforms in the early part of 2023, as opposed to its previously planned release window of December this year.

The tweet expanded a little on the reasoning behind the delay to Hogwarts Legacy‘s launch, citing the need for “a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience.” The February 10 date has been announced for those playing on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. The developers confirmed that a launch date for players on Nintendo Switch would be coming at a later date, although it is expected to be revealed fairly soon.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

Of course, the news of a delay to a game’s expected launch date is always going to be met with a bit of disappointment from fans. Having said that, the reaction from the majority of users on Twitter has been fairly understanding, although there are a few exceptions, as always. It’s fair to say that there’s been plenty of hype surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, which was first revealed to excited audiences way back in September 2020 during the PlayStation 5 reveal event.

Ever since, there’s been a lot of speculation around the state of the game’s development, as well as ongoing questions as to when the game would actually reveal a release date. There have been a number of delays reported in the meantime, but at least now, we have an answer to that question. As with all announcements regarding delays, it is worth keeping in mind that a slightly longer wait in the short term will hopefully pay off largely in the long term. After almost two years of development, what’re a few more months, after all?

While some gamers will of course be disappointed at having to wait a bit longer for Hogwarts Legacy to be release-ready, they can console themselves with the fact that early February isn’t that long of a wait after the initially expected launch window of December. Most recently, fans were given a bit of a glimpse into the magic and mythology of the game, thanks to some new screenshots and a new cinematic cutscene that was shared recently at the Autodesk Vision Series event. Of course, this will only have served to boost the excitement surrounding Hogwarts Legacy. Now that the community can finally put a date in their diaries for the adventure’s big launch, they can finally relax on the speculation front and instead, start to get themselves ready for some seriously sinister magic next year.

