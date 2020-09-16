Hogwarts: Legacy Officially Announced, New Trailer Released; Set to Launch 2021

Sony and WB Games have announced a brand new Harry Potter game at the PlayStation 5 Reveal event. Titled as Hogwarts Legacy, players will be transported to Hogwarts in the 1800s as they will mold their own legacy.

The new announcement trailer showcased plenty of great characters, the world of Harry Potter, and much more. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You will have to make choices that will define your time at Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to reveal in 2021.

Check out the brand new trailer down below:

