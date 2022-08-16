Dual Universe Launches on Steam on September 27

A release date for the space-based MMORPG Dual Universe has been revealed. Fans of the sci-fi building and crafting adventure will be able to get their hands on the game on Steam on September 27. The game will also be available for PC via its official website. This will be the first time that the innovative space game has been on Steam, having spent the past eight years in development and the last two in its beta phase.

It seems as though Dual Universe developer Novaquark has decided the game is finally ready to launch in full, after two years in which the game’s community have had the chance to experience its unique style of gameplay. The action in Dual Universe takes place on a single server, shared by everyone who plays it. This makes for an interesting core concept of a player-driven economy and infrastructure thanks to a game that’s essentially a fully galactic sandbox.

As a pretty ambitious project, Dual Universe seems to have struck a chord with its player base. The game makes use of voxel technology that enables its players to construct grand bases and build entirely new worlds together with other members of Dual Universe’s shared world. There’s certainly been an evolution of the game during its two years in beta, which players of the full game will get to experience next month. Check out this trailer of some of the game’s progression over the past two years to get a feel for the collaborative and engaging space MMORPG yourself.

There’s plenty of space warfare to be enjoyed on top of the mining, building, and trading that goes on. While the game’s wheelhouse certainly seems to be encouraging and enabling player creativity, there are definitely options there for those who love to jump in and get straight into some combat too. Some of the main professions listed for Dual Universe newcomers include Builders, Merchants, Fighters, and Leaders, so there are definitely some major RPG elements at play in this game.

Dual Universe will be rewarding existing players who have an active subscription to the game with a 6-month-long XP booster when it launches on September 27. For those curious to try it out, Novaquark is also offering newcomers a free trial of the game on Steam on a separate server from the main one. In addition, players who may be considering returning to the Dual Universe action will also be able to take advantage of a free 2-week-long opportunity to dip their toes back into the intergalactic gameplay before unsubscribing, if they want to.

For more on Dual Universe and to fully explore some of the many activities and options available in the game, you can check out the official website. If you can’t wait until September to get your slice of the action, you can still play the game while it’s in beta by downloading it from the official website.

Dual Universe will launch on PC via Steam on September 27.

Source