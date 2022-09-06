9 Best New Upcoming Racing Games of 2023

Racing gamers are a key part of the video game world, not the least of which is because of how they are able to be unique across from one another at times, as well as how they are perfect for those who love to go fast and ask questions never. 2023 will have the best racing games you’ll want to check out for sure.

#9 KartRider: Drift

Release date: 2022/2023

Developer: NEXON Korea

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS

Publishers: Nexon, NEXON Korea, Nexon America Inc.

If you’re looking for a racing title that will be fun to play, but totally doesn’t drain your pocket book, then KartRider: Drift is the one you’ll want to get. Not the least of which is that during its run (before it’s even launched) it’s accrued over 300 million players!

Oh, and if you feel that this is a “trap” because of microtransactions, it’s not. There’s no pay wall, and you won’t have to “pay 2 win” here. All you have to do is make your character, get in your car, and race the days away!

You’ll get to customize your character and car the way you want them to. So go nuts! And see just how much fun you can have here.

#8 Disney Speedstorm

Release date: TBA

Developer: Gameloft

Publisher: Gameloft

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Believe it or not, Disney has done quite a few racing games in the past. Including Mickey Speedway USA. But with Disney Speedstorm, they’re going to take things to the next level in this arcade shooter.

In the title, you’ll be able to go and play as various characters from both Disney and Pixar movies, all the while going on tracks inspired by the various franchises of the House of Mouse! You’ll obviously get to play with friends and try to come out on top in this high-intensity arcade title!

So, choose the character that best suits you, then go on a tear like nobody’s business and be the best Disney racer around!

#7 DRAG Outer Zones

Developer: Orontes Games

Publisher: Orontes Games

Release date: August 11, 2020 Early Access, Full Launch TBA

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux

In DRAG Outer Zones, you’ll be going to do another different kind of racing, time attack racing. All the while doing it offroad if the name wasn’t enough of an indicator. But that’s not the best part, the game is programmed in a way to truly let you feel the car as you drive it and have realistic control and reactions to how you drive and where you drive it.

You’ll be able to do various PVP matches to show your skills, and there will be special events to further make the game fun and diverse.

The community will have a big part in this game, so you’ll definitely want to join in on that!

#6 Stuntfest: World Tour

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Developers: Pow Wow Entertainment, Pow Wow Entertainment GmbH

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Stuntfest: World Tour is definitely one of the most unique racing titles we’ve shown you so far. Mainly because this game mixes high-speed racing, high-speed crashes, and certain other elements to make it a truly interesting title.

For example, you’ll be racing in 18-player matches that will test how well you can drive and keep your car in one piece. But when your car is done, you’ll get jettisoned into the air! But fear not, you’ll still have control, but your job will be to survive in the air and then find another car for you to drive!

These races will no doubt be insane, and that’s enough to get you intrigued, no?

#5 Vigor Roads

Release date: TBA

Developer: Neuronhaze

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Publishers: Neuronhaze

There are plenty of racing games that try and inspire you to play with friends, but with Vigor Roads, it’s going to be a different thing entirely. But in the good way, we promise.

Because this is an MMO racing game set within a post-apocalyptic world, and just as important, you’ll be doing not just races, but PVP battles across the various areas, and even doing PVE events to further test your mettle.

So right off the bat this is something that many people likely wouldn’t have played before. So thus when it comes out, you should try it out and see exactly how it plays.

#4 Wrecknation

Release date: TBA

Developer: Three Fields Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Publishers: THQ Nordic

Formerly called Dangerous Driving 2 when it was announced back in 2020, Wrecknation is the new name for an open-world racing arcade title made by THQ Nordic.

The game wants you to have it all in its open-world experience. They don’t just want you to race, they want you to explore, do massive stunts, wreck yourself and others if you feel the urge, and more. Whatever you want to do, Wrecknation wants to give you the freedom to do it.

With a lot of cars that you’ll be able to get, and all the experiences that you’ll get to enjoy, you can see why Wrecknation is already on many people’s wish lists.

#3 IndyCar

Release date: 2023

Developer: Motorsport Games

Platforms: TBA

Publishers: Motorsport Games

There are a lot of different kinds of racing as you hopefully know by now, and IndyCar is one that has gotten many people excited over the years. But in the video game space, it hasn’t gotten all the love that many feel it deserves. So, thankfully, next year we’re going to get an IndyCar title that’ll hopefully fix all of that.

The game will not just be done to help showcase the realm of IndyCar racing, but also turn it into a nice big eSports event for players to come and test their mettle in. We’ll see how it all goes when it releases next year.

#2 Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Release date: 2023

Developer: Kylotonn

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

As noted, there are plenty of games that want you to just go and race your heart out, and there’s nothing wrong with that per se. But there are other titles out there, like with Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, that will want you to go ever further. In this case, go further by actually living a life via your car driving.

That’s right, just get into a car and drive the day away. You’ll watch the day turn to night and night to day as you go around the vast world that the game has. You can do it alone, or with friends, and yes, you can still race. But you can also do much more than that here.

#1 Forza Motorsport

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: 2023

Let’s start out with a familiar name. Because for a time, Forza Motorsport was one of the pinnacles of the racing genre. Going so far as to have 7 main titles and create spinoffs like with Forza Horizon. However, with that 7th main title, things got a bit…testy amongst the fans. Because the game just didn’t stack up to other racing games out there.

As such, the upcoming reboot of Forza Motorsport will be something you’ll need to possibly check out as they’re going to go all out no doubt to try and make the line of titles relevant again. You can expect fun and fast races, a lot of cars to drive and more. We’ll find out more soon hopefully.