Ed Boon Confirms No New Game Reveal At The Game Awards

NetherRealm Studios has been a renowned fighting game developer thanks to its work on the recent Mortal Kombat games. The studio managed to revive the classic fighting game franchise and make it just as fun to play and gory to behold as it’s ever been. Beyond its work on Mortal Kombat, the studio has also created the Injustice series. The Injustice games are a unique spin on the DC Comics characters, and it has proven to be a massive hit as well. It’s been a few years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11, and fans of the studio have been eagerly anticipating what director Ed Boon and his team are working on. Those fans will now need to wait a little longer.

Some fans assumed that since Mortal Kombat 11 was revealed in a spectacular surprise at The Game Awards a few years ago, Ed Boon and NetherRealm Studios may pull off a similar trick and reveal its next game at The Game Awards next week. However, Boon has now taken to Twitter to confirm that the studio will not be revealing any new games at the event on December 8.

In his Tweet, Boon says “4 years ago at the Game Awards we managed to pull off a surprise announcement of MK11, which turned out great.” He goes on to say that it was “perhaps too great.” Boon let fans down by stating: “many assumed we’d repeat that trick for our next game. Thank you for the anticipation, but we’re not ready to announce the next NRS game yet.”

This news is undoubtedly disappointing for fans of NetherRealm Studios who were hoping to find out about what the studio has been working on. Rumors have suggested that the studio is working on new entries in the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises, and even a potential game involving Marvel characters. That said, rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.

Fighting game fans may have some other surprises to look forward to at The Game Awards. Bandai Namco has teased that it will be revealing more about Tekken 8 at the event. There have been no hints about whether Capcom will reveal a new trailer for Street Fighter 6 at The Game Awards, but Street Fighter fans will be happy to know that there is another closed beta test happening soon after that. The second closed beta test for Street Fighter 6 is taking place on December 16-19.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source