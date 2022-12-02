Hidetaka Miyazaki Won’t Let Elden Ring’s Success Be A Distraction

Elden Ring has been nothing short of a phenomenon since it was released early this year. The action RPG from acclaimed Japanese game developer FromSoftware and director Hidetaka Miyazaki was acclaimed by critics and achieved tremendous sales. The success of Elden Ring is clear to see, and it’s by far the most successful game that FromSoftware has developed when compared to its similar action RPGs like Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

Among other things, Elden Ring has now received two PlayStation Partner Awards, the award for Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards, and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki was awarded a game industry achievement award from the CEDEC awards. Elden Ring is also up for seven nominations at The Game Awards, including Game of the Year. Despite all of this success, however, Miyazaki refuses to let it distract him from his work.

In a new interview with Famitsu, Miyazaki was asked about why he believed Elden Ring had achieved such a level of success. In response, the game director said that he simply wasn’t focusing on these reasons as doing so might distract him from his work on future games.

Miyazaki said that he was “at a loss when people ask me why [it was successful], but my feeling is that I don’t intend to change the way I’ve been making things in the future.” He continued by saying that if he thought about it too much, “it could become a distraction when I make the next project. However, I am very grateful and feel honored.”

Miyazaki also spoke a little regarding feedback from players and how he could not take it onboard for similar reasons. He claims the “ voices and opinions I happen to hear will have a strong influence on my future decisions, so I’m careful not to put other opinions directly into my own mind.”

While the FromSoftware director cannot take player feedback into his development, he does appreciate the kind words and positive reactions of the fans.

In great news for fans of the studio, Miyazaki confirmed that the studio will continue to create the games that it wants to make, rather than being influenced by the success of Elden Ring, That said, the popularity of Elden Ring will certainly help the studio when it comes to its reputation and future game development.

Elden Ring is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game has been nominated for seven categories at The Game Awards which will take place on December 8.

