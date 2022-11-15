Elden Ring Has Sold 17.5 Million Copies

FromSoftware has been a developer that fans have championed for a long time thanks to its tough but engaging games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. However, it was only with the studio’s most recent release, Elden Ring, that it achieved a level of commercial success it had never seen before. The popularity and success of Elden Ring skyrocketed it above previous games released by the Japanese developer, and now it appears that the game has sold a total of 17.5 million units by the end of September 30, 2022.

The news comes from Bandai Namco’s fiscal report for Q2 2023. Bandai Namco is the publisher behind the game and therefore has the data to confirm the impressive statistic. Elden Ring’s initial sales were already impressive thanks to the game selling over 12 million copies in its first month, and it has continued to sell well throughout 2022. Some of its more notable achievements include the fact that it was outpacing the sales of even Call of Duty titles in the United States. It is also one of the highest-selling individual games in Japan.

We know very little about what FromSoftware has planned for the future of Elden Ring. However, the studio has consistently released substantial DLC content for its action RPGs and so we would not be surprised if this eventually happens for Elden Ring too. Dataminers have already uncovered what they believe to be data that hints towards the content that will be included in future DLC. This includes a potential map for a PvP arena. PvP battles in arenas have happened in past FromSoftware games already, and Elden Ring players have been confused about the colosseums in the game that could not be entered, so this makes sense. Potential new cosmetics, weapons, NPCs, and bosses were also datamined.

FromSoftware has also not been content to rest when it comes to how the studio could be improving upon the Elden Ring experience for players. Numerous updates have been released since the game came out in early 2022. Some updates added substantial features like the ability to track NPCs on the map. Other updates altered how certain quests could play out, and many of the updates have made balance changes to how weapons and magic function.

Elden Ring is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It was recently nominated for numerous awards at The Game Awards, including Game of the Year. Elden Ring already won Game of the Year at the Japan Game Show 2022.

