Elden Ring DLC Potentially Datamined, New PvP Arena Incoming

It seems as though everyone is eager for some news on the potential Elden Ring DLC at the moment. While there’s been no official announcement about an expansion for the hit dark fantasy RPG so far, that hasn’t stopped dataminers from doing what they do best. Thanks to some recent digging, it looks as though the game may be getting some DLC in the future, with some interesting implications for PvP fans in particular.

Elden Ring dataminer Sekiro Dubi has uncovered some new information about the potential DLC, after discovering new files in the game. These have been reportedly added to Elden Ring following its most recent v.1.07 update patch and give rise to some exciting-sounding findings. First up comes a new map for a PvP colosseum arena, which will potentially add a new way for PvP lovers to fight it out in Elden Ring. At present, PvP works in Elden Ring as an online feature, in which players are able to challenge other players to fight by means of invading. As well as invading another player who is in a co-op session, or being invaded by other players, the only other way to partake in PvP activities in Elden Ring at the moment is by being invited into another player’s world via a PvP summon item. The addition of a colosseum-style arena then, could shake up this aspect of the game for players who wish to get stuck into some trial by combat with one another.

It also looks like there are a number of map changes made at most of Elden Ring‘s divine towers. In addition to this, the dataminer discovered new legacy dungeon-related map files and files for up to 30 new bosses. This doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be 30 new bosses added to the game, but rather that there’ll be more likely around 10-15 bosses added in the upcoming DLC.

Players can also potentially expect to see some new cosmetic additions in the DLC, with six new hairstyles and six new weapons also being discovered in the updated game files. In terms of additional characters, it looks as though there’ll be a fairly substantial number of new NPCs and/or bosses added as part of the game’s first expansion. The dataminer discovered 16 NPC/boss entries listed as “Someone Yet Unseen” which sounds both ominous and intriguing.

When we can expect this potential DLC is still anyone’s guess, although recent news of the official Elden Ring guidebook’s delay could suggest a rough window in which to expect it. Volume two of the guide has been pushed back to “early 2023,” leading some to speculate that this is when we could see the Elden Ring DLC be released. Of course, until there’s a specific update from FromSoftware or Bandai Namco, we’ll just have to wait and see, even if signs do look pretty promising on the expansion front.

