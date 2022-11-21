Marvin The Martian Joins MultiVersus Today

WB Games and Player First Games have given MultiVersus players a surprise treat today. It looks like they won’t have to wait any longer for the addition of the iconic new character Marvin the Martian. He’s headed into MultiVersus right now, with the developers currently working on his arrival with the game in maintenance mode at the time of writing.

It was revealed last week that Looney Tunes character Marvin the Martian would feature as part of the game’s season two content. However, no specific date was provided as to when players could expect their new fighter to pop up. Given the length of time it took for season one newcomers Gizmo, Stripe and Black Adam to make their MultiVersus debuts back in season one, some players weren’t expecting to see Marvin the Martian in-game any time soon. Thankfully, it seems that Player First Games and WB Games are keen to throw a new hero into the mix sooner rather than later.

MultiVersus Marvin the Martian Maintenance Mode has begun! We'll be back in action shortly. In the meantime, checkout our Marvin breakdown stream starting soon! #MultiVersus https://t.co/SPvej23Qzc — MultiVersus (@multiversus) November 21, 2022

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the game’s official account revealed that Marvin the Martian will make his way into MultiVersus later today. The character will be available for players to try out from 10 AM PST/ 1 PM EST / 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET. While the game is down for maintenance, players will be able to get a first look at Marvin the Martian in action over on the official MultiVersus Twitch channel. However, there’s not that much longer to wait until players can take him out for a spin themselves to learn more about his specific combat style, moves and skills. We do know that he’ll be making use of his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator explosive device, a powerful blaster and spaceship-summoning abilities, but players are sure to want to explore these for themselves later today.

Alongside the arrival of Marvin the Martian, MultiVersus season two will also feature some notable crossover content in the form of a reactive Game of Thrones map. Accompanied by a remix of the Game of Thrones theme music, the map will have interactive elements including hazards inspired by the world of Westeros itself. In addition, the map’s scenery will adapt to the on-screen action, for that extra level of immersion. Perfect for those who love to main Arya Stark in MultiVersus, but either way, it looks like it’ll be a fun map to play on for any fan of the series.

MultiVersus is available now and is free to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

