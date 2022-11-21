10 Best Xbox One Vampire Games of All Time

Vampires, bloodsuckers, creatures of the night. Whatever you refer to them as the imagery of a fang-toothed being who has to avoid sunlight is iconic. Originating from folklore and expanded upon in popular culture, it’s no surprise they’ve inspired many a great video game too. That’s why we’re counting down the 10 best Xbox One vampire games.

Upgraded from your Xbox One? Fear not as all games featured on this list are playable on Xbox Series X/S too! So you can get your spook on regardless of if you’ve upgraded to Microsoft’s ninth-generation console.

#10 BloodRayne: ReVamped

Publisher: Ziggurat Interactive Inc

Developer: Big Boat Interactive

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 18, 2021

The cleverly titled BloodRayne: ReVamped is a remastered version of 2002’s BloodRayne. Originally released for the Xbox, PlayStation 2, GameCube and PC. The hack-and-slash action game proved popular as the BloodRayne franchise expanded into movies and comics. A sequel and spin-off title naturally followed one of which may or may not be featured later on this list.

Perfect for scratching that nostalgic itch. The remaster may have vamped up the game’s visuals, but, for better or worse, the gameplay remains largely unchanged. Meaning you’ll quickly be reminded upon playing that this was very much an OG Xbox-era game – clunky controls and all! It will definitely feel charming to some and it’s certainly appreciated we have a way to play the classic title on modern systems.

#9 Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong

Publisher: Nacon

Developer: Big Bad Wolf

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: May 19, 2022

The most recently released game on this list, Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong is part detective game, part vampire simulator.

Set in a world where humans live unknowingly alongside creatures of the night, the game follows three vampires, each with their own unique abilities and positions in the vampiric hierarchy. Ultimately however their end goal is the same: keep their way of life alive.

Because your real identity is hidden you’ll have to pick and choose when to use your supernatural skills to avoid arousing suspicion. This is critical for passing important speech checks, allowing you to navigate through difficult conversations and confrontations you may find yourself in.

#8 The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing

Publisher: NeocoreGames

Developer: NeocoreGames

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: December 1, 2015

Van Helsing is a name that likely needs no introduction and in this action role-playing game, you play as the famous vampire slayer’s son (or infamous, depending on whether you asked one of his victims).

Following in his father’s footsteps you’ll take on the role of vampiric punisher and don the wide-brimmed hat of responsibility that comes with it. It’s not just vampires you’ll be dealing with either. As you’re let loose in the gothic-noir-inspired city of Borgova you’ll encounter a wide range of less-than-friendly inhabitants. From towering behemoths to blood-thirsty werewolves.

#7 The Elder Scrolls Online

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: ZeniMax Online Studios

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: June 9, 2015

If you’ve played The Elder Scrolls Online you’ve likely given time to the thought of becoming a vampire, and starting your own little vampiric family with friends.

The Elder Scrolls Online is a social experience after all and once one of your buddies is a vampire they have the potential to spread their ‘gift’ to others. Teamwork is of the essence then, particularly as an alternative method of becoming a vampire involves exchanging real-life cash.

Being a supernatural being can be both a blessing and a curse, however, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the online world of Tamriel. Vampirism is experienced through stages and the further along these stages you go new skills can be gained but at the expense of other stats.

Is the ability to turn invisible for a short period of time worth taking a bit hit to your health regeneration rate? There are certainly stakes to your decisions.

#6 Code Vein

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: September 27, 2019

Chances are if you’re reading this list then you’re probably into your vampires. For those into their anime too, Code Vein could well be the blood-sucking experience for you.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Code Vein is an open-world role-playing game with combat inspired by the Dark Souls series. And yes, that means a heavy emphasis on challenging difficulty, with laser-sharp reflexes required to take on this difficult, yet rewarding title.

If it’s a challenge you’re after then you’ll wanna sink your teeth into this one. It’s Dark Souls meets anime meets vampires and we’re very much here for that.

#5 Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Developer: Palindrome Interactive

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: August 28, 2020

Most games on this list so far are fast-paced action games. If you’re a creature of the night however who prefers to outsmart their opponent through a more strategic, patient approach over jumping in blindly straight for the neck then Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars offers just that.

The 2020 strategy game combines turn-based combat with an empire management system, complete with card-game elements thrown in for good measure too. The result is a great tactical experience where a methodical approach to decision-making is usually key.

Thankfully you’re also helped by a forecast system that warns you before battle how difficult a fight is likely to be. Making you feel like the count himself when you defy expectations and deliver a hard-fought victory.

#4 BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites

Publisher: Ziggurat Interactive Inc

Developer: WayForward Technologies Inc

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: September 9, 2021

Surprise! Another title in the BloodRayne series on this list and another enhanced version to boot. BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is arguably a more enjoyable experience than its predecessor, which it achieves by keeping things simple.

Gone are the attempts of realistic 3D environments in favour of a stylised 2D cartoon look that’s brought to life through smooth, over-the-top animations.

Hack-and-slashing through foes against a scenic backdrop of eerie graveyards and gothic castles feels fast and fun. If the original felt clunky then this is far from it.

It’s a good job Fresh Bites looks so impressive too, as the game is punishingly hard. Meaning you’ll have plenty of time to appreciate the small intricacies around levels you didn’t notice on your first (or fifth) attempt.

#3 Vampyr

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Developer: Don’t Nod

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: June 5, 2018

In Vampyr you play a medical professional turned vampire, struggling with balancing the moral dilemma of upholding his doctoral duties and his desire to chomp flesh. If that sounds like the plot of the hit 2022 meme and film Morbius well… you’re not wrong, it is very similar. Thankfully, Vampyr is a much better experience though.

The action role-playing title excels at providing agency to the player. The choice is yours whether to feast away on your patients to get stronger quickly or instead take the passive approach of learning more about your newfound vampirism to help quell any impulses but ultimately end up weaker in combat encounters.

With four different endings to experience depending on your choices, there’s plenty of replayability. Perfect for revisiting once a year come spooky season.

#2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: June 26, 2012

Dawnguard is a downloadable content add-on for Bethesda’s much-loved (and bought) RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Not technically a standalone game then – but with so much content packed into this DLC, we couldn’t not include it on this list.

Of course, what was missing from the snowcapped landscape of Skyrim was more vampire content and Dawnguard delivers. Introducing you to the aptly named Dawnguard, an order of vampire hunters looking to foil a plan that could block out the sun.

One of the best aspects of this DLC is the inclusion of a new skill tree for both vampires and werewolves depending on which creature of the night you choose to be. It’s 2008 all over again in deciding whether you’re team Edw- I mean vampire or werewolf.

#1 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: ArtPlay

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android

Release Date: June 18, 2019

Often considered to be a spiritual successor to the popular Castlevania series. This is largely owed to the fact that the development of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was led by former Castlevania series producer Koji Igarashi.

In fact, the very idea for the game was prompted by numerous fan requests for Igarashi to continue making the Metroidvania-style games he became known for. With fans going as far as to show their support with their wallets too, as the title doubles as a Kickstarter success story. Raising over $5.5 million as more than 60,000 people backed the game’s funding.

The result didn’t disappoint, as Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night offers fantastic 2.5D platforming with plenty of monsters to defeat and chests to loot. What more could you want?!